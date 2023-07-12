Having used no less than six trailists in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Aldershot Town, AFC Sudbury boss Marc Abbott has said he will not recruit anyone he does not believe will be the right fit for the club.

With 16 of last season’s promotion-winning squad having departed, and only four so far having come through the door to join the four 'remainers’, there is plenty of places still up for grabs ahead of AFC’s return to Step 3 kicking off on August 5.

But Abbott, who has hailed a ‘positive’ first week of pre-season matches, having lost a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to equivalent-level Hashtag United on Saturday ahead of Josh Stokes’ return with pro club Aldershot in mid-week, is not about to make any panic signings, knowing there are also plenty of options in the club’s academy.

AFC Sudbury boss Marc Abbott with goalkeeper coach Dave Walton Picture: Steve Screech

“We are looking to recruit smartly,” he said, “so we don’t recruit for the sake of recruiting.

“We know we’ve got a core of signed players that will be strong.

“We need to identify the players around them that are going to benefit from that and make them better as well.

New AFC Sudbury captain Jake Turner puts the pressure on his former team-mate Josh Stokes in the friendly with his new club, Aldershot Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“We’re seen different types of players come through the door and it’s good for us to see them in a fixture that really challenges and stretches a player.

“We’ve got players playing on Saturday again, some good ones who have played around the level we’re going into so we’re excited to see them and there’ll be a couple of new ones as well.”

He added: “A few of them played Saturday and equipped themselves really well, so we’re happy with where we’re at.

“We know we need to identify the match-winners.”

We talked to @MarcAbbott26 to gain his thoughts about our pre season clash with @OfficialShots 💭 pic.twitter.com/IyRXIk3o90 — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) July 11, 2023

Put to him that the challenge he faces will be having to bring people in within a tight budget for the level, with former boss Rick Andrews claiming last year’s figure has been cut by ‘more than 40 per cent’, he replied: “The budget’s irrelevant really.

“I think for us I’m coming into a job knowing what I’m working with.

“We’ve got a strong academy, we’re got players today that have been given an opportunities.

🚨 𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙐𝙋 🚨



A look at tonight's Shots side 👀



Josh Stokes makes his homecoming from the start 🫡#TheShots❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/q6a3rfucdv — Aldershot Town FC (@OfficialShots) July 11, 2023

“We’ve got players that have come out of pro clubs, we’ve got that are young but established at Step 3 and 2.

“We know what we want to recruit. It isn’t about money for us."

When put to him that players will want paying the going rate for the level to come across, he said: “We will recruit the right players.

“There’s good players in that dressing room at the moment and they’re here for the right reasons.

“They want to be here and support the club at a tough level of Step 3.

“Look, it’s a new era. Like I’ve said previously, what Rick’s done at the football club was outstanding. He’s had some very, very good players.

“We’ve now moved on and we’re looking to progress.

“I think you can see tonight we’re making rapid progress.

“So yes, roll on the future and we’re sort of gathering some momentum and quality.”

The decisive moment in Tuesday’s game, despite a barrage of pressure from the Vanarama National League visitors, ultimately arrived in the 35th minute, but was ironically made in Sudbury.

Recently-departed Yelllows wide player Stokes, the transfer for which brought about the friendly, beat his man down the inside right channel to reach the byline and his pinpoint clipped cross allowed Jake Barham to simply steer an unchallenged header beyond James Bradbrook.

There were a few chances up the other end, including one quickfire double save from close quarters, but the only real surprise was The Shots could not manage to turn their superiority into more goals with a trialist second-half goalkeeper making a good parried save.

Sudbury, who travel down the A131 to take on former joint manager Angelo Harrop’s Braintree Town outfit, including new signing Joe Grimwood, on Saturday (3pm), are set to learn their Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central fixtures tomorrow. It is believed it will start on August 5.

AFC Sudbury: Bradbrook, Everleigh, Brown, Turner ©, Dickens, Trialist A, Trialist B, Donohue, Neal, Dunne, Trialist C.

Substitutes: Swann, Carroll, Rea, Badham, Bennett, Trailist D, Trialist E, Trilaist F.

Attendance: Unknown.