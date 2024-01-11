AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott believes Reuben Marshall and Malachi Napa can be ‘big players’ in the Yellows’ Step 3 survival bid after the attacking pair extended their loan deals until the end of the season.

Forward Marshall, 18, had joined from Peterborough United, where he signed a professional development contract in the summer, until the end of the year in early November while Billericay Town left-sided winger Napa had seen his initial one-month deal in mid-October rolled over.

While both started on the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Royston Town, they look set to help fill the void left by one-game suspensions to attackers Romario Dunne and Joe Neal, who both picked up controversial second yellow cards.

Malachi Napa (left) and Reuben Marshall (right) have extended their loan spells with AFC Sudbury until the end of the season Pictures: Mecha Morton

Marshall, who bagged a 22/23 club high 24 goals in 33 appearances for Posh’s successful under-18s side last term, has hit the net once in 10 outings (four starts) at AFC while Napa has scored twice in 12 (10 starts).

Of the pair extending their loan spells until the end of the campaign, ahead of this Saturday’s visit of fellow Pitching In Southern League Premier Central relegation-threatened side Alvechurch (3pm), Abbott said: "Firstly I think they're going to contribute even more than what they have.

"I think they're going to be big players for us as they have over recent weeks.

Reuben Marshall is looking to add to his one goal in 10 appearances (four starts) after extending his loan spell from Peterborough United Picture: Mecha Morton

"We're looking forward to having them with us till the end of the season and we want them to continue what they're creating and supporting the team really.

"They're both good players, good people and both chipping in at the club which is the most important thing at this time and we're pleased to have them."

Sudbury’s fine run looked to be on the way to being extended last weekend when Dunne found the top corner in the 53rd minute with an outside-of-the-boot effort in the area.

But following top scorer Neal’s dismissal in the 72nd minute, for allegedly catching the goalkeeper, Fabio Virciglio converted at a corner three minutes later.

Malachi Napa has two goals in 12 appearances (10 starts) since joining on loan from Billericay Town Picture: Mecha Morton

And the Yellows found themselves down to nine men a minute later, again to the disbelief of the Sudbury camp, when Dunne went into a 50/50 challenge only to be shown his second yellow card.

A couple of minutes later the hosts completed their comeback with a 30-yard effort from Josh Coldicott-Stevens.

But despite the frustration at the game turning away from them amid two reds in a five-minute spell, Abbott was keen to focus on the positives he has seen from his side recently.

"I felt we had to keep relaying the message to the players over how well they've done over the last 10 games and yes, one game was a frustration in terms of the actual outcome wasn't down to players' ability or the areas where you might look at initially,” he said.

"Obviously there are moments in the game that we couldn't control but the players have been fantastic recently, beating some really good sides, and to get 16 points from 10 games is the biggest positive for me."

He added: "These next 18 games will take care of themselves in terms of our performances that we will be going after and demanding."

The result left AFC 18th in the table, one place and fours points above the relegation zone with Kettering Town holding a game in hand.

Saturday’s visitors Alvechurch sit one spot below them and are six behind Sudbury with two games in hand on them, and go into the key clash having ended a five game losing run with a 2-2 draw at Barwell.

"I don't think this is a season-defining fixture, like I've said about the Long Eaton one and Berkhamsted one,” said Abbott.

"I think we need to keep focusing on ourselves. We’ve got 16 points from 10 games, Alvechurch have got three, so if we keep hitting those points then we'll be in a good place.

"We've obviously picked up some good momentum whereas Alvechurch haven't really got too much momentum but I think they're a good side still.”

Midfielder Phillip Brown-Bampoe (ankle) was set to be assessed at training this week after being ruled out last weekend.