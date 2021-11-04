AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long is determined the money gained from their Emirates FA Cup run will leave a lasting legacy.

The Yellows are set to receive £50,000 alone from tomorrow night’s first round proper home tie with Colchester United being broadcast live on BBC2, as well as being beamed out to other countries.

But Sudbury fans should not expect to see a host of marquee signings arrive off the back of it to chase their Step 3 promotion dream.

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long at the club's MEL Group Stadium which will host Colchester United on Friday night Picture: Richard Marsham

Instead, Andrews wants its effects to be felt throughout the whole club for the benefit of the community it works with.

He said in relation to the TV money: “I would not be telling the truth if I didn’t say of course it’s important for the club.

“We have had a tough two years in common with most businesses and sports clubs up and down the country.

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long welcomed joint managers Rick Andrews (left) and Angelo Harrop (right) to the club in June Picture: Steve Screech

“And this is an opportunity for us to ensure we continue to grow and grow in the right way.

“We are not just going to fritter it away on silly things and we will ensure where the money goes to is to continue the growth of AFC Sudbury as a community football club for all ages and all genders to ensure we are around for a long time. It is a great opportunity and we are not going to miss-spend.”

At Tuesday’s pre-match press conference he also paid tribute to the club’s volunteers for the extra efforts they have had to go to ahead of their night in the spotlight.

“We had a checklist at the start of the week which I think was two pages long and by now (Tuesday evening) I think it is seven pages long, with things we didn’t ever think we needed to consider,” he said.

AFC Sudbury hosted a press conference for the FA Cup match with Colchester United. Pictured (from left): chairman Andrew Long, first-team coach Liam Joyce, joint manager Angelo Harrop and captain Lewis O'Malley Picture: Russell Claydon

"We've never had to put on a game of this magnitude as we are Sudbury from a sleepy market town in the south of Suffolk and all of a sudden we are the focus of national attention.

"Not just being here tonight but all around the world the thought of our game being shown live in front of all those countries and all those people around the world it just beggars belief.

“If you came up to the game on Friday with a ticket in your hand thinking everything is just done, nothing is done by accident.

“There are armies of volunteers who have given up their own time and offered their own skills to make sure that everything is as organised and safe as it can be to enable everyone coming to enjoy themselves.

“Hopefully those in yellow will be smiling at the end.”

The club have announced supporters among the 2,000 all-ticket sellout will be able to take advantage of separate fan zone areas for each team that will be selling Long Melford-based Nethergate beer as well as stocking food.

Supporters are also told they will not be able to park at the club as Brundon Lane will be shut off from 6pm on health and safety grounds, due to the narrow track leading up to the ground.

Instead, fans are being pointed to a number of council car parks around the town.

And like many at the club, the chairman has found it hard to believe the attention they are now receiving since the first round proper draw was made.

He said: "We once did a survey two years ago when our mascot went into the town centre and the number of people we asked who didn't even know where the football club was, let alone what league we play in and who we play against.

"But now through this is what people are talking about and local pubs like the Horse & Groom are producing cocktails with a yellow top and blue underneath, it is incomprehensible. And schools are having wearing something yellow day.

"My objective or aim, which may be impossible, is to see youngsters walking down the high street in Sudbury wearing an AFC Sudbury shirt rather than a Manchester United shirt or Tottenham shirt or whatever it is because this is your local club. It is wear you live and are brought up, so why would you follow Manchester United when you can come and watch Sudbury?"

