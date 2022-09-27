Sudbury head coach Cameron Greenhall hailed a superb display from his players after they routed local rivals Colchester 31-9 on Saturday to make it an unpleasant return for last season's promotion-winning coaching staff, headed up by Craig Burrows.

The fast start player-coach Greenhall had been looking to continue duly arrived in front of a bumper crowd with an early Jake Sumner try.

And the hosts were to never look back as they kept fellow promoted side Colchester from crossing their line all afternoon, their only points coming from three kicked penalties.

Austin Beckett on his way to scoring his second try for Sudbury against Colchester on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

Austin Beckett went on to claim a hat-trick of tries while Sumner finished as he had started with another score towards the end.

It was a third win from their opening four games in the newly-formed Regional 1 South East leaving the Blues second in the table, four points behind early pacesetters Westcombe Park.

"It was a brilliant performance from the lads and a brilliant weekend for the club," said Greenhall, the fly-half who came across from Bury St Edmunds in the summer to replace Burrows after his surprise defection to their rivals.

It was an unhappy return to Whittome Field for promotion-winning coach Craig Burrows, now in charge of Colchester Picture: Mecha Morton

"The second team won against Ipswich on Friday night, we beat local rivals Colchester and the Ladies' first team won against Colchester first-team on Sunday, so it was three out of three for us.

"I am just really proud to be part of the club.

"The rugby we played was fantastic and the tempo and energy to kill them off in the game was good.

"The defence was sound and I'm very pleased."

Jake Sumner breaks through to score the early opening try of the match Picture: Mecha Morton

Asked if it was the best performance since he has taken over, he said: "I reckon so, right now. There's still a long way to go for us and we're still trying to develop every week but the thing was we didn't get too emotional about the fixture.

"We just focused on ourselves and not them as we said in the preview, we really nailed our game-plan and just managed to score 31 points.

"We have managed to score a try in the first five minutes of every game so we will keep trying to do that and just continue to get better."

Austin Becket shows his emotion at scoring in a standout individual display Picture: Mecha Morton

He singled out winger Austin Beckett for special praise following his role in the derby win.

"Austin Beckett was outstanding, scoring three," he said.

Sam Rust converts a try for Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

"He can beat you in a phone box his footwork and balance is brilliant. He was an exceptional player for us on Saturday."

Sudbury head to head to Kent to take on second-bottom side Medway on Saturday but Greenhall is not getting carried away with what their strong start means.

He said: "We are not trying to look over the result and predict what will happen, we are just focusing on each week as it comes and keep working hard, as simple as that is."

Jack Dachtler gains some ground for Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

Blues deliver derby day joy

Sudbury’s much anticipated local derby against Colchester on Saturday turned out to be a rout for the Suffolk hosts as they ran up a 31-9 victory to go second in the early Regional 1 South East table, reports Don Reekie.

With last year’s promotion-winning coaching staff – led by Craig Burrows – now at Colchester, Sudbury expected a tough game knowing the opposition would have prior knowledge of their strengths and weaknesses.

But a poor performance on the day by the visitors saw them fail to cross the Sudbury line all afternoon, their only points coming from three kicked penalties.

Player-coach Cameron Greenhall in action Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury kicked off up the slope and into the stiff breeze. An early scrum saw the visitors’ heavy pack pushed back and give away a penalty at the first scrum and again soon after, this time Sudbury awarded a free kick.

The hosts scored after four minutes when Henry Cowling took a quick tap penalty on the home 10-metre line and Sam Rust broke with Jake Sumner finishing wide on the right.

Colchester replied with a penalty kick in the home 22 but the Blues were making all the attacking play with their ball handling and dominance in the set play.

There was a big crowd round the sidelines at Whittome Field for the derby fixture Picture: Mecha Morton

Austin Beckett was next to score with a break from broken play, converted by Rust.

Play was interrupted at regular intervals as the visitors suffered several injuries but were able to reduce the deficit with a further penalty on the half hour.

Just prior to half-time the Beckett family combined to score as Frazer made the initial break with Austin backing up to collect the points, Rust converting.

In stoppage time Colchester added another penalty to their tally but it was Sudbury’s half with little endeavor from Colchester.

Jake Sumner manages to get the ball down for the first of his two tries to open the scoring Picture: Mecha Morton

The breeze had noticeably eased during the break and in the opening passage of play saw the Colchester centre make a big tackle and injuring himself again with play stopping for several minutes.

Sudbury had been winning lineout ball all afternoon and were showing what they could do at the maul, maintaining pressure on the opposition defence.

A couple of chances missed with knock-ons inside the 22 while a collapsed maul on the Colchester line led to a further penalty but the Colchester defence held firm.

Things then became a little fractious as frustration began to show.

Sam Rust breaks through for Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

Jack Dachtler was having a good day in the lineout taking his own ball and spoiling the opposition put in and a try from close range brought the bonus point.

Colchester were reduced to 14 men due to further injuries 20 minutes into the half.

Cameron Greenhall was pleased with how his players handled the emotion of the fixture with Colchester Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury brought on fresh legs but also lost a man to the bin. But again, regular stops to patch up a wounded Colchester side prolonged the half which was concluded with another try from Sumner.

Sudbury controlled the whole game with good ball play and speed with Colchester unable to offer any cheer to their large following on the touchline.