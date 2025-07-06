Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club enjoyed a successful trip to Bognor Regis last weekend for the latest Ringside Box Cup.

All four of Sudbury entrants made it through Saturday’s semi-finals, with Harry Anderson (under 46kg) and Jamie Rose (under 63kg) both receiving byes.

Ben Baldock (under 48kg), meanwhile, came out on top in his semi-final against an opponent from Orpington via a unanimous points verdict.

Harry Anderson and Ben Baldock both won their respective finals in Bognor Regis on Sunday Picture: Contributed

And it was the same route into the final for junior cadet champion Zak Guylas, who moved up a weight to under 75kg but showed no signs of any nerves with a dominant victory over a fighter from Gateway Boxing Club.

Sudbury then went on to strike gold twice during Sunday’s final bouts, with Anderson and Baldock both getting themselves on top of the podium.

Anderson was initially on the back foot against Didcot Boxing Club’s Ollie Pouting, who took the first round.

However, Anderson responded with a much improved showing in the second round before a frustrated Pouting had a point deducted in round three to secure the Sudbury fighter a second Box Cup gold medal of the season.

As for Baldock, he controlled his contest against a fighter from Sussex, who was kept guessing throughout by the Sudbury representative’s feints.

Rose lost his final against a fighter from Islington on a unanimous points decision, while Guylas gave a good account of himself during his defeat to Fabio Fatehnia of Horsham Boxing Club.

Despite the loss, Guylas’ performances across the two fights will have given him confidence as he properly grows into the new weight.

The four fighters will now join club-mates Teddy Bishop, Isla Hellyer and Ellie Spencer at the Monkstown Boxing Cup, which is being held at the National Stadium in Dublin between July 24-26.