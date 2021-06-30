Following their recent departure from AFC Sudbury, both Billy Holland and Joe Whight have signed for fellow Isthmian League North Division outfit Felixstowe & Walton United.

The duo announced their exits from the MEL Group Stadium on Monday, four years after they joined the club from Needham Market.

And now they will be team-mates once again, this time on the Suffolk coast.

Joe Whight

Felixstowe boss Stuart Boardley told the club's website: "We are delighted to have got both Joe and Billy to the football club, two players I have admired from a distance for quite some time.

"I helped sign Billy whilst at Leiston when he came over there for a short spell back in his Ipswich Wanderers days so I know him well.

"With Joe it's fantastic to get him here, a big thanks has to go to the Felixstowe chairmen for supporting me and Andy (Crump) in terms of the recruitment process which is fantastic, and most importantly it shows a real desire and ambition as a football club to move things forward and put us in the right direction.

Billy Holland

"This club is only going one way and with the signings of these two lads I really think we can push on and give this season a real go, and make a push towards those play-offs."

Meanwhile, both players only had positive things to say about Sudbury, who have recently undergone a change in management.

Holland said: "Sudbury of course have had a change of manager. This move is nothing against those guys. I had a good chat with them and I feel there’s going to be great things going on at Sudbury, but I just felt that at this point in my career it’s time for a change.

"I’ve been at Sudbury for a few years now, but I like what’s going on at Felixstowe. It’s a good group of players and it feels right to come on board here."

Whight added: “I’ve got nothing bad to say about Sudbury, this isn’t one of those moves where you just pack up and leave, it was a really difficult decision.

"Speaking to the management team here was the main reason for me coming over, they had really good things to say about the whole club, and I’ve always heard good things myself from other players and people who have been here. It got me excited to want to be here and to get to where they want to be."

