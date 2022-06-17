Sudbury Rugby Club have appointed 25-year-old Cameron Greenhall as the successor to departed promotion-winning head coach Craig Burrows – and their new chief is intent on delivering when it comes to style and entertainment.

A regular in fourth tier Bury St Edmunds’ side last season, the fly-half will not be hanging up his boots yet but will equally not be expecting to have to be in the thick of the action every week.

At the same time coaching is far from new to him with four years under his belt working under Bury head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford at Ipswich School.

Cameron Greenhall has been appointed head player/coach at Sudbury Rugby Club (57335814)

The son of Diss head coach Nick Greenhall, who was in Northampton Saints’ Academy, proved the standout candidate for a shortlist interviewed by a panel of ex-Sudbury players, led by Tim Newcombe.

And he has high hopes for the Great Cornard-based club being a launchpad towards a career in the top levels of the game.

“It’s been rugby my whole life so now that I’m finally getting involved in the high end of coaching in the region is brilliant,” said Greenhall, who hails from Acle on the Norfolk Broads.

Cameron Greenhall in action for Bury St Edmunds last season Picture: Mecha Morton

“I can’t express enough how excited I am to get going and start learning by developing the rugby club that is Sudbury.

“My aspirations are to try and coach the game professionally so this is a brilliant introduction for me and a stepping stone I can use for my future career.”

And Sudbury followers can expect plenty of entertainment at Whittome Field in their upcoming first season in the new higher level of Regional 1 South East.

“It’s obviously a newly-created league and we’re going to find out where we lie in that by giving every game a go,” said the player who twice came up against Sudbury on the way to promotion with Rochford Hundred pre-Covid.

First XV manager Simon Dain (right) welcomes newly-appointed head player/coach Cameron Greenhall to the club after leaving Bury St Edmunds (57335816)

“We will play an exciting brand of rugby that allows us to score lots of points. We will obviously have some change-ups if it’s wet or windy but to start off with we will look to play an attractive brand of wide rugby.”

First XV manager Simon Dain introduced him to the players on Tuesday and said: “There were several applicants with varying experience from a playing perspective and of coaching too, both domestically and abroad.

“But I believe we have chosen a young and talented player-coach in Cameron and we are excited and looking forward to working alongside him this coming season.”