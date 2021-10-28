They may have hit top spot, but nobody at Sudbury Rugby Club is getting carried away.

Saturday’s 42-13 home victory over Eton Manor saw the Talbots replace their visitors at the London 1 North summit with seven matches played.

However, given that the season is still in its infancy, head coach Craig Burrows is remaining grounded.

Sudbury are top of the league after overcoming Eton Manor. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Since the start of the season the boys have been concentrating on what we’re doing. That’s what has been working, so we’ll keep doing it,” he said. “We might even have to start to work even harder now.

“There are still 19 games left to play so nobody is getting carried away or over confident.

“It’s nice to be where we are and we’d love to stay there, but there is still a long way to go.”

Burrows, who was appointed in the summer, was particularly impressed with the performance his team produced against Eton Manor.

He added: “The boys were magnificent and stuck to the gameplan. It was something we’d been working on in training and they’ve followed it.

“It was a great result against a very strong team.

“And what is exciting is that I definitely think there is much more to come from us.

“I’ve said before that we’re a work in progress. We’re trying new players each week and we look to get better every week as well.”

Sudbury will almost certainly need to be at their best again on Saturday when they travel to face Southend Saxons (3pm).

The Essex-based hosts, who are fifth, have lost none of their last five outings – including last weekend’s 76-0 demolition of Leighton Buzzard.

“It has always been a hard game for Sudbury from what I’ve been told,” said Burrows.

“I’ve heard we’ve never won down there so it’s going to be tough.

“We’ve got a lot of preparation to do for a difficult game, but we’re up for the challenge and excited to play the game.”

