While former AFC Sudbury player Tyler French has extended his stay with Vanarama National League promotion hopeful Wrexham AFC, another former Yellows player, James Rowe, has had his managerial role at rival Chesterfield 'mutually terminated' amid misconduct allegations.

It was good news announced for AFC Sudbury Graduate French yesterday though with the 22-year-old seeing his club take up an option to extend his deal at the Racecourse by a further season, to the end of 2022/23.

The versatile defender, whose family are based in Long Melford where he was raised, signed for the Welsh club a year ago after leaving League Two Bradford City, whom he had joined from AFC Sudbury in May 2019.

Tyler French (main) has extended his stay at Wrexham while James Rowe (inset) has left his managerial post at Chesterfield by 'mutual consent' Main picture: Wrexham AFC

French, who clocked up more than 100 appearances in Sudbury’s first team, made 17 appearances in his debut season in north Wales and has featured another 17 times in all competitions so far this term.

“It’s nice to have the backing of the club, knowing that they want me now and for the future," the former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil told Wrexham's club website.

“I’ve not been getting much game time recently but this is the club I want to be at long-term and I want to do everything I can to get back into the team and be playing as much football as I can.

Then furloghed Bradford City player Tyler French joined in with AFC Sudbury's return to training ahead of the 2020/21 campaign Picture: Clive Pearson

“I think I have a good relationship with the fans here, they’ve taken to me really well and they are outstanding every week with the numbers they turn in. They are outstanding for all the lads, and it’s nice to have that backing.”

French was one of two signings on deadline day in 2021, along with Dior Angus, after Hollywood owners-elect Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds donated money to the club to fund the deals shortly before their takeover was confirmed.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said of the contract extension: “We wanted to give him that assurance that we feel, first he’s made a contribution this season and second, going forward he has a significant one to make.

“I feel with Tyler he has made a good contribution, and he’s been unlucky not to be involved more.

James Rowe, pictured during his AFC Sudbury days, has left his position as Chesterfield manager by 'mutual consent' after 14 months in charge

“He’s a young player, he’ll keep getting better and we are enjoying working with him.”

The Dragons lie sixth in the standings, five points off leaders Stockport County, ahead of this afternoon's game at mid-table Torquay United.

Chesterfield are just a point behind Stockport in second with a game in hand but head into today's game at home to Dagenham & Redbridge without former Sudbury player James Rowe at the club.

Ipswich-born forward Rowe, who was with Sudbury from 2006-2008 between spells with Needham Market and Leiston, was said last night to have left his role by 'mutual consent' amid alleged misconduct allegations which had seen him suspended pending an investigation since January 24.

In a statement the Spireites said: “Chesterfield Football Club and James Rowe have today come to an agreement that his position as manager will terminate with immediate effect by mutual consent.

“The club would like to thank James for his achievements during his tenure and wishes him well for the future.”

The 39-year-old, who was educated at St Joseph's College in Ipswich and was released from Charlton Athletic aged 18, had been in charge at Chesterfield for 14 months.

No details about the allegations against Rowe have been released by the club and it is unclear whether Derbyshire Police are investigating the matter.

First-team coach Danny Webb will continue taking charge of the team this weekend.