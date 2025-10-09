It is back-to-back away defeats for Sudbury in Regional 1 South East following last weekend’s narrow 33-29 loss on the road at Letchworth Garden City.

Cameron Greenhall’s side have started the new campaign with consecutive home wins at the expense of Old Northamptonians and North Walsham, but they are yet to get off the mark on their travels, having also been beaten by HUEL Tring.

Against Letchworth, Sudbury opened up a 12-0 lead during the early exchanges. Sam Herbig and Toby Bryant both dotted down tries for the visitors, one of which was converted by Greenhall.

Sudbury head coach Cameron Greenhall

However, the hosts had turned the scoreline around heading into the break courtesy of tries from Luke Mongston, Adam Green and Llewelyn Jones – alongside two Josh Sharp conversions – to go 19-12 in front.

Charlie Parkhouse’s 43rd-minute converted try saw Letchworth extend their advantage further, but Sudbury soon moved back to within two points of the home side following quickfire tries from Jack Datchler and Liam Leeson, with Greenhall adding one conversion.

But a try from fly-half Sharp, which he converted himself, in the 71st minute saw Letchworth regain control and while Charlie Gardner added another for Sudbury with five minutes remaining, it was too little, too late.

Sixth-placed Sudbury will now look to continue their positive home record this term when they welcome Hertford to Whittome Field on Saturday.

The 10th-placed visitors, who came out on top at Sudbury in 2024/25, have won one of their four fixtures so far this season.