It has been some season already for Josh Blunkell but the young goalkeeper is hoping it is about to hit a new high with a first pro contract at a club closing in on a Premier League return.

After being thrust into the limelight in their Emirates FA Cup run, AFC Sudbury supporters have been enjoying seeing the 18-year-old establish himself in the number one shirt over the last month.

The Halstead-based player, who is a third-year student in the King’s Marsh club’s academy, was recently rewarded for his displays –having kept three straight clean sheets – with his first senior contract.

AFC Sudbury goalkeeper Josh Blunkell is waiting to hear back on a trail he had last week at AFC Bournemouth Picture: Mecha Morton

But Blunkell, who also won his first England Colleges FA caps this month, would be forgiven for not seeing the end-of-the-season deal out as he waits to hear back from Championship promotion-hunters AFC Bournemouth.

“I went on a trial at Bournemouth the other day (last week) and it went really well,” he told SuffolkNews.

“Someone got in touch with Danny Potter (Sudbury goalkeeper coach) during the Great Wakering game (February 5) and then they told me after the game I was going on trial down to Bournemouth for a couple of days.

Josh Blunkell starred in AFC Sudbury's big FA Cup win over Dartford that set up a televised first round proper tie at home to Colchester United Picture: Mecha Morton

“I had a really good time with the under-23s and I am just waiting not to hear what is happening.”

The trial involved a couple of training sessions with another trailist goalkeeper with the Cherries looking to address a shortage in that position.

It saw Blunkell travel from Cardiff in what was his second England Colleges FA game inside a week last Tuesday down to east Dorset to begin training on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve certainly been racking up the miles, but it is all good,” he said.

Josh Blunkell, pictured with joint manager Rick Andrews, recently signed his first senior contract with AFC Sudbury Picture: Steve Screech

“It’s been a good start to 2022 and hopefully there is a lot more good things to come with a professional contract at Bournemouth.”

Reflecting on his England Colleges debut, which came not conceding in his second half in a inter-squad match at St George’s Park, he said: “It was a really proud moment that was extra special as I had my mum and dad there watching.

“It was a really nice moment for me and Sudbury, having another boy coming through the academy and playing football for their country.”

Blunkell’s display earned him the whole match at their Welsh counterparts in which England played out a 1-1 draw.

He is set to rejoin the team in April for a game against a Chelsea XI at their Cobham training ground.

But while he is with Sudbury he is determined to give his all to help them earn promotion this year with a late run.

Despite his crazy week the former Halstead Town youth player was set to go with the Yellows in their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division derby at Felixstowe & Walton United on Friday before it was called off due to storm Eunice.

AFC lie 10th in the table and five places and eight points off the play-offs having played a game more than fifth-placed Brentwood Town ahead of hosting Hashtag United on Saturday (3pm).

But after facing a seventh-placed Hashtag side that are four points better off after their extra game, they play at second-placed Canvey Island next Saturday before hosting Brentwood in a key clash on the Tuesday.

Blunkell said: “Promotion is still very much the aim this year and what we will keep all fighting for,” said Blunkell.

On signing his first senior contract with the club this month, having revealed working with former Cambridge United ‘keeper Potter was a big draw in returning from a spell with Brighlingsea Regent earlier in the campaign, he said: “It is nice to have the trust given to me by Ang (Angelo Harrop), Potts and Rick (Andrews).

“A lot of managers would not be happy to have an 18-year-old goalkeeper who has not been in a professional academy starting in their side.

“At the moment I’m playing well and have had three clean sheets on the bounce.”

He also revealed he has been enjoying working behind a new-look defence.

“We have been really solid at the back having Willo (Luke Wilson) come in and (Joe) Grimwood communicating really well, the club have got good defenders.”