AFC Sudbury goalkeeper Josh Blunkell has moved to FC Clacton on a one-month loan deal.

With Alfie Stronge cup tied and fellow young 'keeper James Askew sidelined by injury, Blunkell was given the opportunity to showcase his talents in front of the nation earlier this season.

He was between the posts for Sudbury's famous Emirates FA Cup victory over National League South outfit Dartford and retained his place for the visit of EFL League Two outfit Colchester United in the first round – a tie that was screened live on the BBC.

Josh Blunkell has joined FC Clacton on loan. Picture: Mecha Morton

His performance against the U's that evening also helped to earn Blunkell a trial with the professional Essex-based club.

However, he will now spend the next four weeks gaining regular match action with Clacton in the Essex Senior League.

The Seasiders are in action tomorrow away at Little Oakley.