AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews believes the Emirates FA Cup tie with his former club Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm) will be another tightly-contested affair – but he is hoping it will be a case of history repeating itself.

The sides met in the second qualifying round of last season's competition with it taking a late goal from Romario Dunne in the replay back at Greens Meadow to finally swing it in Sudbury's favour, following a goalless draw at King's Marsh.

The Yellows then memorably went on to reach the first round proper of the world’s most famous and oldest domestic cup competition, earning a money-spinning BBC televised home tie with Colchester United.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews will be going up against his old club once again Picture: Mecha Morton

There is a bit more spice to this year's contest given Andrews effectively raided his former club for the signatures of fans' favourites Ollie Brown and Josh Mayhew this summer.

But he does not see the long-serving Old Gold & Blacks' promotion winners getting anything but a good reception from the travelling supporters and officials.

“Ollie and Josh I took to the club five years ago and they’ve been tremendous servants,” he said.

Summer signing Ollie Brown will go up against his former club Stowmarket Town in the FA Cup along with Josh Mayhew this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

“Muzzy has had nothing but nice things to say to them as they are also good people.

“They just fancied a different challenge which can happen so we were lucky to get them over here.

“They have been great with us, fitting in really well, which I know they would.”

Andrews takes his side into the contest on the back of taking six points from six in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with Tuesday's 1-0 win over Witham Town following on from Saturday's 4-2 win at East Thurrock United.

Josh Mayhew scored the match-winning goal via the penalty spot to open his account for AFC Sudbury in their 1-0 win against Witham Town on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

Paul Musgrove's Stowmarket have had a mixed opening two games with their 4-1 home win over Hullbridge Sports on Saturday followed by Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at recently-relegated Lowestoft Town.

“It will be a tough game between two good sides," said Andrews of Saturday's all-Suffolk tie.

“I know Stow well and obviously Muzzy has made some great signings in the summer. Equally we have done the same thing.

“It is at our place so it will be a decent crowd and I’m sure everyone that comes will enjoy the game as they are two footballing sides.

“It is a shame we have been drawn together, we said that last year because you want the Suffolk sides to go as far as they can but it’s just unfortunate.

“Of course, without belittling the FA Cup for us it is a money (making) exercise for the non-league clubs.

“The league is our priority, it doesn’t mean we will be going lightly as obviously we want to enjoy the FA Cup like we did last year, as much as possible.”

He added: "Look, we have got a good squad, we have got a very, very tough game Saturday so we will see how that goes and then of course you need a little bit of luck with some of the draws.

"If we can have a run we certainly won't push it to one side, we want to win as many games as possible in all competitions because when you're winning it keeps a happy camp and breeds even more confidence."

Striker Nnmadi Nwachuku hobbled out of the ground on Tuesday after taking a knock on his ankle but Andrews believes he will be fine come the weekend.

"He was given some very close attention, shall we say, but he'll be fine, he's a winner and he'll want to make sure he is available for Saturday," he said.

Reflecting on Tuesday's game, which saw Mayhew's 39th minute penalty prove decisive, Andrews felt Witham could have felt short-changed at going away empty-handed after a nervy finale for the hosts.

He said: "I think we did have opportunities but to be honest I wouldn't begrudge them a draw in the end, they put us under pressure.

"They are a big, powerful, athletic side, they play to their strengths getting the ball up front and I thought the majority of the time we defended very well but second half they did put us under pressure.

"When the ball keeps coming you do wonder if there is going to be a little flick or whatever.

"We did have opportunities to get a second which didn't come that obviously made the game close. But look, two games played, six points, one away from home, first clean sheet of the season which is pleasing from our point, so we'll take that."