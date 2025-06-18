Despite having to settle for a draw, table-topping Sawston & Babraham (386-7) extended their advantage at the top of the Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League with a commanding performance against second-placed Sudbury (209-7) on Saturday.

Overnight and early morning rain, as well as confidence drawn from previous chases, prompted Sudbury captain Paddy Sadler to bowl first upon winning the toss, but the visitors quickly stamped their authority with the bat.

An opening stand of 91 between Wayne White and captain Callum Guest laid the foundation before Manelker de Silva made the breakthrough.

From there, Sawston accelerated. Ben Claydon (54) and Nikhil Gorantla took control, with the latter producing a sparkling 121 from just 112 deliveries.

His aggressive stroke play, supported by a fluent 66 from Lee Thomason, propelled the visitors to a formidable 386-7 from 62 overs – the highest total recorded at Friars Street this season.

Sudbury’s response faltered early with the loss of Darren Batch, and although New Zealandar Adam Jones once again stood firm with a composed 82, wickets fell regularly around him.

Match action from Sudbury versus Sawston & Babraham. Pictures: Richard Marsham

Ned Overbury (25) and Alex Quin (28) offered brief resistance, but Sawston’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout.

Mark Smith (3-68) and White (2-17) led the attack with aggressive spells of short-pitched seam bowling, but the breakthrough they really needed – that of Jones – came too late.

James Poulson (36 not out) held firm in the closing stages to secure a draw for the hosts.

Despite not forcing a win, the visitors will have been pleased to have stretched their lead at the summit to 19 points, especially with third-placed Horsford suffering defeat.

Sudbury, still in second position, now face a crucial trip to Horsford on Saturday (11am).

Elsewhere within the club it was a difficult weekend for Sudbury’s lower teams.

Sudbury II (182) fell 105 runs short chasing the target set by Abberton (287- 9) in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, while in Division Seven Sudbury III (278-6) lost by nine wickets at Witham III (283-1) despite a mammoth 143 from Frank Thorogood and 79 from Joe Rose.

There was better news for the Sudbury Ladies, who secured a six-wicket win over Colchester on Friday night. Captain Maisie Hunter claimed four wickets, while Maisie, her sister Martha and Holly Dean all retired after scoring 25 or more.