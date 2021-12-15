Ricky Cornish has bolstered his midfield options at Mildenhall Town with the signing of Ethan Mayhew.

Mayhew arrives at Recreation Way from higher-league AFC Sudbury, where he has risen through the academy after spells in his youth with Stowupland and Walsham-le-Willows.

The youngster has made 12 appearances for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side this term, the most recent of which came as a second-half substitute during last night's 3-0 defeat at Suffolk rivals Stowmarket Town.

Ethan Mayhew has signed for Mildenhall Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Cornish said: "Ethan can play in a number of positions across midfield. He can score goals, but because he's mobile and very fit, he can also go box to box.

"We have lost a few players recently in midfield, so bringing in Ethan gives us some proper competition in that part of the pitch.

"He's still a young lad with a bright future and we are looking forward to him becoming part of the squad."

Mayhew could make his Mildenhall debut during Saturday's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division trip to Fakenham Town (3pm).