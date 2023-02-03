Jamie Godbold makes his return to AFC Sudbury with his Lowestoft Town side tomorrow (3pm) attempting to scupper a club record he helped to set being eclipsed.

Two late goals at Aveley in a 2-0 success last weekend, against previous third-placed side Grays Athletic, saw the Yellows to a 10th straight victory in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

It matched the winning league streak put together under Godbold’s management as Sudbury marched to the division’s title in 2015/16, his first full season in charge at King's Marsh.

Jamie Godbold will be back on the touchline at AFC Sudbury tomorrow but in the away dugout Picture: Mecha Morton

Their first ever stay at Step 3 was to be a short one though as they came straight back down with Godbold relieved of his duties after a poor start to the following campaign.

Rick Andrews, whose current AFC side remain four points clear at the summit and 17 ahead of Lowestoft, now in third having played two games more, believes he will get the warm welcome he deserves from the home crowd.

“We went there and got a very good result at their place (2-0 victory) and they are a very difficult team to play against,” he said.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate Nnamdi Nwachuku's late goal to make it 2-0 at Grays Athletic on Saturday Picture: Steve Screech

“Obviously it will be nice to see Jamie Godbold back at the club.

“A lot of supporters have fond affection for him so I’m sure he will get the reception he deserves. But look, it’s just another tough game for us.”

He is set to have a fully fit squad as they look to make club history.

“It would be nice for the players and as boring as this may sound we just need to keep chipping away,” he said.

But he re-iterated his message from before taking on Grays that it is not yet a two-horse race for the title and the sole automatic promotion spot between themselves and Hashtag United. The gap to the Tags remains four points meaning the second-placed side are 13 clear of Lowestoft having played two more games.

"Of course they are still in the race," he said of Lowestoft.

"Again, it can change quickly.

"If they win both their games in hand they are down to seven behind Hashtag and Hashtag go there next win, so by winning that they could be only four points behind Hashtag.

"Hashtag have also got a tough game against Grays (home, tomorrow). And fair play to Hashtag, they have shown their qualities, they had a couple of men sent off against Wroxham (3-2 away win Saturday) and still managed to battle through and get three points, so you have to take your hat off to them for that.

"Obviously they will have a couple of people (Ben Brookes and Greg Halford) unavailable due to the red cards but they have demonstrated their squad is capable and hopefully Grays can do us a favour."

Pair of late goals equals record

Two late goals saw Sudbury to the 2-0 victory against fellow promotion hopefuls Grays at Aveley on Saturday to make it a club record-equalling 10 straight victories in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Despite a dominant first half from the Yellows it was not until the 79th minute that the breakthrough came with Josh Stokes tucking away his 15th of the season, after Joe Grimwood’s header from Reece Harris’ corner fell to him inside the six-yard box.

The result against a side, who had sat in third place and 15 points behind them going into the game, was then put beyond any doubt as the clock passed the 90 minute mark.

Debutant winger Deese Kasinga broke down the left-hand side and cut the ball back to fellow substitute Sak Hassan, whose shot was saved by the goalkeeper’s legs, before Nnamdi Nwachuku poked home for his 32nd of the season.

Despite the late goals, Andrews thought AFC were good value for their latest win.

“In the first half I thought we played really well,” he said.

“We forced them back, we had numerous corners one after the other, we had a couple of good opportunities which we didn’t take, so we came in at half-time quite happy.

“We weren’t hammering them but we did enough at half-time to come in ahead.

“In the second half, credit to Grays, they came out and made it more difficult for us and it was a pretty even second half. But once again the boys have delivered.

“Grays will be disappointed about the manner of the goals with the first from a corner kick which we got our head onto and they didn’t and Stokesy put it in.

“Then for the last couple of minutes they chucked men forward, including their centre-half and it left spaces for new lad Deese who broke down on the left and put a great cross in. Sak had a great save by the ‘keeper and its fallen to Mr Nnamdi who is never going to miss from two yards.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, it is a hard place to go. They had won six on the spin and it was a tough game. I think they feel they deserved a draw but I think over the full 90 minutes us getting the three points was a fair reflection.”

He was also pleased with another clean sheet for his side.

“Of course, it was one of our bedrocks last season and that’s four out of the last five so look, if you’re not conceding you’re picking up results in the game,” he said.

On former Newcastle United Under-18s wideman Kasinga’s debut, coming on as a 80th minute substitute, he said: “He had a couple of really positive runs forward that he got a corner from and the other that he pulled the ball back and we scored from, so he can be pleased with his contribution.

“Unfortunately he couldn’t train in the week due to some work commitments but you can see if he’s willing to work hard and be part of the squad he will play a big part for us.”

Meanwhile, striker Romario Dunne stepped up his recovery from a serious knee injury with his first 90 minutes for AFC Sudbury Reserves, scoring twice in the 6-1 home win against Holland.

It leaves Dave Cannon’s side 11th in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table and just seven points off the play-off zone ahead of travelling to 15th-placed Swaffham Town on Saturday (3pm).