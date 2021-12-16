League leaders Sudbury will be out to gift-wrap an early Christmas present for a bumper crowd at Whittome Field when Colchester make the short trip over on Saturday (3pm).

Their fourth-placed local rivals are so far the only side to have defeated them in a flying start to their London 1 North campaign.

And with Shelford just a point behind their total, head coach Craig Burrows is determined for the side to sign off the first half of the campaign before the festive break top of the tree.

Sam Rust passes the ball on to debutant Ben Murphy during their London 1 North encounter at Norwich Picture: Andy Micklethwaite

“We rested a few guys against Norwich (28-3 win - see page 39) for the Colchester game and we should be at full strength,” he said.

“We are raring to go. The whole squad as well as the coaching staff are very excited and looking forward to it.”

Colchester just edged September’s encounter at their newly-refurbished ground 17-15 and Burrows is expecting another tight contest.

Sudbury rugby players halt a Norwich player in their London 1 North encounter in Norfolk Picture: Andy Micklethwaite

He said: “I think it is going to be a very competitive game.

“We are just going to stick to our normal patterns, though it does mean a lot to us as they are the only team that have beaten us this season.

“Our preparations tonight (Tuesday) and Thursday will be more intense, I’m sure, and we will go into the weekend feeling fairly confident.

“It will be the same as every week but I will be expecting a bit more from the lads as it is a local derby.”

Frazer Beckett sends the ball out of a Sudbury rugby ruck at Norwich in their London 1 North encounter in Norfolk Picture: Andy Micklethwaite

There is sure to be a big crowd in with the club having sold out on the pre-match Christmas meal long ago.

Hooker Sam Maile is set to make his return from a leg injury that has kept him out for a month while Sam Bixby was one of those to benefit from a rest last weekend.

But Burrows has revealed fly-half Chris Lewis is set to not play a part on the pitch for the rest of the campaign with a scan on a knee revealing he requires surgery.

Action from Sudbury rugby's victory at Norwich Picture: Andy Micklethwaite

“We are missing him as he is such a big player in the team,” he said.

“We are hoping there might be some kind of miracle but it is more than likely he is done for the season.

Sam Maile has recovered from a leg injury in time for Sudbury’s home derby with Colchester Picture: Richard Marsham

“But he will still be involved with the squad in helping the backs and the pre-match warm-ups.”

Meanwhile, he admitted they were far from at their best in Saturday’s victory at lowly Norwich but was pleased to have come away with another five points.

He said: “That was possibly one of our worst performances of the season but we got the job done.

“We left a lot of points out there on the field with some bad decisions.”