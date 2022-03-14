AFC Sudbury's attacking midfielder Sak Hassan marked his international debut on Saturday with a goal.

Suffolk News reported earlier this month how Hassan, who joined the Yellows over the Christmas period from Barking, had been called up for the first time by Somalia for their upcoming African Cup of Nations two-legged qualifier against Eswatini.

And ahead of those two matches, the 20-year-old made a lasting impression by scoring the Ocean Stars' goal in their 1-1 friendly draw with Young Africans Sports Club.

Speaking after the game, Hassan said: "It's an honour for me to represent my country. We played against a really good team. We prepared and trained really hard and I'm happy that I scored today.

"I was really surprised with the crowd. It was really, really loud. For me, it was one of the first times I've played in front of a big crowd like that in a really good stadium. I am proud and honoured to play today."

Somalia will play host to Eswatini on March 23, with the return meeting scheduled for March 27.

Meanwhile, in Hassan's absence, Sudbury kept their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over Heybridge Swifts at the weekend.