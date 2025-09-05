Head coach Cameron Greenhall is hoping that his Sudbury players can mark the club’s centenary year with a memorable 2025/26 campaign.

Formed in 1925, a number of off-the-pitch events have already taken place to celebrate the milestone.

But now Greenhall’s charges will get an opportunity to put their own stamp on the landmark, starting on Saturday with Saturday’s Regional 1 South East season opener at home against Old Northamptonians (3pm).

Cameron Greenhall will oversee his fourth season in charge of Sudbury Rugby Club’s first team Picture: Mecha Morton

“The club is in a really good place at the moment,” said Greenhall. “The lads have all been made aware of how important this year is for the club and we’d love to create some memories to mark it.

“As always, we want to be competitive. It’s a strong league with the likes of Colchester and Letchworth, who we know will want to get promoted.

“North Walsham will be strong and Shelford are never going to be far away, so it’s going to be tough, but we’ll turn up every week and give it our all.”

Sudbury go into the new campaign having followed their runners-up finish of 2023/24 by signing off in third last term.

And ensuring that they stay within the higher echelons of the table remains the target this time around.

“We backed up our second place finish so overall I was pretty pleased with last season,” added Greenhall.

“One thing that is important to note is that the league got harder last year with the players that some of the teams were signing.

“Teams were much stronger so we have to be happy with the fact that we finished above that middle pack.

“Oundle were ridiculously strong and Letchworth were well backed. Both of those were much better than the middle pack so to come out on top of the rest was a positive.

“It’s going to be another tough league but we believe we’re strong enough to be battling up there again.”

On a personal level, Greenhall will be overseeing his fourth campaign at the Sudbury helm.

His initial intention was to step aside after three years, but such is the strength of the connection that he enjoys with the club, he has decided to continue.

“I had a three-year plan when I came in so I’m going for at least one more year now,” added Greenhall, who may return to the field as a player at Christmas time after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury.

“It’s such an exciting time with the centenary and also the players and my affinity with the club itself were big things in me deciding to stay on.

“It’s a special place full of fantastic human beings. It’s a brilliant environment to work in, it’s so much fun and everyone right now is enjoying their rugby.”