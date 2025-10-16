Sudbury showed good powers of recovery with a convincing 77-28 victory over Hertford on Saturday.

Cameron Greenhall’s side headed into the contest at Whittome Field having suffered a narrow 33-29 defeat on the road at Letchworth Garden City last time out.

But they bounced back in style by running in 11 tries against their visitors from Hertfordshire, and in doing so they have moved up to fifth in the early Regional 1 South East standings.

Sudbury head coach Cameron Greenhall. Picture: Richard Marsham

After player-head coach Greenhall had converted tries from Charlie Gardiner and Toby Bryant, Nate Atherton kicked off what would prove to be a memorable afternoon on a personal level with his first try of proceedings.

Jack Datchler, Austin Beckett and Bryant then all crossed the whitewash before Atherton dotted down back-to-back tries to complete his hat-trick.

Henry Cowling then got in on the act, while two tries from Jake Sumner concluded the try-scoring.

And it was also an impressive display with the boot from Greenhall, who sent nine of the 11 conversions between the posts to add an extra 22 points to Sudbury’s tally.

Sudbury will now aim to make home advantage count on Saturday when they play host to Amersham & Chiltern (3pm).

The visitors are down in 10th place having won only one of their opening five fixtures – and that came during the second round of matches when they triumphed 19-17 on the road at Old Northamptonians.

In the same fixture last season, Sudbury ran in seven tries during a 43-17 victory over their Buckinghamshire-based visitors.