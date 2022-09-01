Despite the fact that they head into a new season with plenty of unknowns, new Sudbury head coach Cameron Greenhall has insisted his side are ready to ‘dive in at the deep end’.

Following last year’s promotion, Sudbury will be plying their trade in the newly-formed Regional 1 South East division, up against many clubs they have never previously encountered.

And it is also uncharted territory for Greenhall, who is taking on his first senior coaching role after being given the responsibility of replacing Colchester-bound Craig Burrows.

Cameron Greenhall is ready to lead Sudbury at a higher level

But having got to know the squad well throughout the summer, former Bury St Edmunds player Greenhall is confident they are ready to thrive at a higher level.

He said: “We’ve had 16 sessions or so and I’ve been really pleased with how it’s gone.

“The lads have been brilliant and we’ve got a really good base to be starting from.

“We’ll have more of an idea where we’re at by the end of September when we’ve played a few games, but the lads are ready dive in at the deep end and compete.

“There are no big expectations, no pressure – we’ll just get out there and give it a good shot.”

While Greenhall, who is in his mid-20s, has no previous experience of coaching at the level, plenty of the opposition teams will hold no surprises for him.

He played against many of them while helping Rochford Hundred to back-to-back promotions a few seasons ago – and he hopes that familiarity will prove beneficial for his side.

“I played against a lot of the sides while I was with Rochford Hundred, so I know quite a lot about them,” he said. “I’ve got some good contacts in the league and I know bits about how certain teams travel, what their weaknesses are and things like that.

“I’m confident that my experience will really aid us at this level.”

Greenhall is also hopeful that his style of rugby will be pleasing on the eye for those that attend matches at Whittome Field.

Organising his group to be tough to beat is also part of the remit, but first and foremost he wants to entertain spectators.

“We want to be competitive and difficult to beat, but we also want to put as many attacking points as possible on the board,” added Greenhall, who will see his side start on Saturday at home against CS Stags 1863 (3pm).

“I want a side that’s aggressive and one that can play expansive rugby.

“We are trying to create a team that can play through teams and if that doesn’t work then we’ll play around them.

“We want to move the ball in good patterns, keep the opposition guessing and hopefully be entertaining for those that come to watch us each week.”

In terms of comings and goings it has been a relatively quiet off season at Sudbury.

Cameron Kerr and Chris Lewis have both followed Burrows to Colchester, while Riley Hatcher has arrived from Southwold.

“We’ve had a couple leave for Colchester and Riley has come in, but it was always our plan to keep the nucleus of the squad together,” revealed Greenhall.

“This is a group of best mates who are in their prime and playing their best rugby.

“The fact they’ve stayed together is massive for the club and will go a long way to helping us achieve what we are aiming for.”