With a second successive positive Regional 1 South East campaign behind them, preparations are now under way for the 2025/26 season at Sudbury Rugby Club.

Having secured the runners-up spot two terms ago, Cameron Greenhall’s side followed that up in 2024/25 with a third-placed finish behind big-spending champions Oundle and Letchworth Garden City.

Head coach Greenhall said: “We were 100 per cent pleased with how last season went.

Cameron Greenhall and his Sudbury players have started pre-season training Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s always a tough league and it was an even tougher league last year. There was a lot of challenges coming up against semi-professional clubs because we at Sudbury remain very much an amateur club.

“But we punched well above our weight and recorded some great results. We finished second the year before and then third, so it shows we’re a very competitive team.”

And after enjoying a break away from the sport for a few weeks, pre-season training started at Whittome Field last week.

July will remain relatively low-key, with the emphasis more on building fitness levels in a measured way before preparations begin to ‘ramp up’ in August.

Greenhall added: “July is always a little bit disjointed because quite rightly the players are away on holidays with their family.

“It’s just brilliant to have the boys back together and seeing them enjoying being in each other’s company.

“I’m not one for throwing in bleep tests and things like that straight away. Instead, we’ll be building up our conditioning with ball drills and small-sided games.

“We’ll ramp up to more team specific things in August, but for now we’re just building things up in a controlled way.”

And with his squad having impressed during the last two seasons, Greenhall is not anticipating widespread alterations before the new campaign starts on September 6 at home against Old Northamptonians.

“I’m very happy with the squad that we have,” said Greenhall, who was appointed back in the summer of 2022.

“We’re maybe one light in the back row and that’s something we’re working on, but we’ve got a couple of players returning from university and Gareth Pugh is fit again.

“Our second team is also going to be very strong so we’ve got plenty of strength in depth.

“With Bury and Colchester nearby, we can’t offer the same package as those two clubs. But that means the players we do have play for the badge and for each other.”