Homeless club Nuneaton Borough’s resignation from the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central is set to have differing consequences at both ends of the table for Suffolk’s sides.

It was announced this afternoon that the north Warwickshire club has withdrawn from the league and are considering liquidation amid facing ‘insurmountable challenges in maintaining operations’.

The club’s results this season are set to be expunged next week – which if it was enacted now would see AFC Sudbury drop into the new relegation zone and Leiston get pulled closer to it while Needham Market would take over as outright leaders.

AFC Sudbury players react to conceding a late goal to relegation rivals Alvechurch on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat Picture: Mark Westley

Kevin Horlock’s Marketmen lost to 2-0 at home to Boro in November, meaning their points total will stay the same.

But, without factoring the upcoming weekend’s results, would see them leapfrog current leaders Mickleover, who they were tied for points with as well as holding two games in hand over, who are set to lose three points.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury are set to lose an eye-watering six points in their relegation battle having beaten Nuneaton twice this season – 1-0 away on August 26 and 4-2 at home on December 23 – in their current total of seven victories.

Needham Market are set to benefit over title rivals Mikleover by three points as a result of Nuneaton Borough’s league resignation Picture: Ben Pooley

While the drop zone is set to be reduced by four teams to three, Marc Abbott’s side would drop two places from fifth to third from bottom, again, ahead of factoring in the weekend’s results.

The two sides currently below them, Alvechurch – who beat them in Suffolk on Saturday with a late goal – and Kettering Town both lost their only games against the now withdrawn side this season.

It means Sudbury’s points total would drop to 21 with Alvechurch on 24 and Kettering on 23, leaving the Yellows two points from safety. They had been three points above the drop zone.

Leiston are set to lose three points, after beating Boro 3-0 on December 28, leaving them on 28 and seven about Sudbury, whom they host a week on Saturday.