AFC Sudbury have strengthened their attacking options with the signing of former Newcastle United youngster Deese Kasinga.

The 22-year-old was listed in the Guardian's Next Generation 20-player list of the best first-year scholars at Premier League clubs, which also included Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, back in 2017.

The winger was born in DR Congo, and grew up in London and came through Brentford's youth system, before signing a two-year scholarship with Newcastle.

AFC Sudbury boss Rick Andrews has brought in a new signing ahead of the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

After being released by the Magpies in 2019, Kasinga then had spells in non-league with Tower Hamlets, Chesham United and most recently at Sudbury's league rivals Witham Town.

Kasinga has made eight appearances for Witham this season in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, the latest in a 2-0 away defeat to Wroxham on January 7, which left the Essex side in 15th place in the table.

The tricky winger now links up with Andrews' title-chasing Yellows, who are four points clear at the top of the North Division, and he will be in the squad for tomorrow's home clash with Wroxham (3pm) subject to paperwork going through in time.

"Deese came to our attention about three or four weeks ago," the Sudbury manager explained. "One of the players knew him. He's had a colourful pro career in the sense of being in the academies. I think he was at Newcastle and Norwich and Chelsea.

"But he picked up a couple of serious injuries and he was one of the ones that sort of drifted out during Covid and then he wanted to get back playing football.

"A friend of his knew the Witham manager and he's got some game time there and that's how we heard about him.

"I watched a clip of him against Hashtag where he picked the ball up in midfield and has gone on a straight, direct run past three or four of their players and I think he wins a penalty and then misses the penalty.

"He trained with us last night and looked quite sharp.He's got good pace and he'll just give us another option, a wide option, which will be useful for us."

Former Brentwood Town striker Tom Richardson (far right) will not be joining AFC Sudbury after both parties could not agree terms last night Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, Sudbury's pursuit of last season's North Division golden-boot winner Tom Richardson, who became a free agent earlier this month, has fallen through.

Andrews confirmed: "A deal couldn't be reached. We wish him well."