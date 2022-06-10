AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews has managed to convince popular Stowmarket Town full-back Ollie Brown to make the switch from the beaten play-off semi-finalists to work under him for a second time.

Having had a spell as his captain at Stow – later becoming vice-captain to Tom Bullard – Brown was a key part of the side whose record over the Covid-abandoned season led to them being awarded promotion out of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Stowmarket finished fourth in their first ever season at Step 4 last term – three places and 10 points above Sudbury – to gain entry into the play-offs with Brown making 34 appearances.

Ollie Brown has signed for AFC Sudbury from Stowmarket Town Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

But for the right-sided specialist, who has also been used in a more attacking role, the 2-1 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Play-Off semi-final defeat at hosting Brentwood Town would prove to be his Stow swansong.

His performances in the 2021/22 campaign led to him picking up Paul Musgrove's Manager's Player of the Year and also getting the nod of his peers as the Players' Player of the Year.

But he will be lining up against them in the upcoming campaign and looking to beat them to promotion with their former manager at AFC Sudbury.

New signing Ollie Brown in action for Stowmarket Town against AFC Sudbury in December Picture: Mecha Morton

"I'm very pleased to be working with Ollie again," said Andrews, who has made him his fourth post-season signing and second in a week – following on from Tuesday's announcement of promotion winner Harrison Chatting.

"He brings bags of energy and is a great character who is infectious and will add a voice in the changing room, something we lacked last season.

"He trains as he plays and I'm sure his attitude will rub off on the rest of the squad."

Brown and Chatting's commitments add to those of prolific striker Nnamdi Nwachuku and former Colchester United professional Joshua Pollard. But Versatile player Lewis O'Malley – who spent the first half of last season as the Yellows captain – is so far the only announced departure.

Angelo Harrop is set for a quick return to AFC Sudbury after the club announced they will host his Braintree Town side in a pre-season friendly Picture: Mecha Morton

Pre-season schedule announced

Sudbury are set to get their pre-season warm-up matches under way with the visit of Harlow Town on Saturday, July 9.

Former joint-manager Angelo Harrop will then bring his Braintree Town side over on Thursday, July 14 before another higher-league outfit – in Needham Market – visit on Tuesday, July 19.

Lower-league Whitton United, new signing Brown's previous club to Stowmarket, will be the next opposition at The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday, July 23.

The six-game home programme is then completed with two further matches against higher-league teams in Leiston on Tuesday, July 26 and Waltham Abbey on Saturday, July 30.

Harris retained

A busy week of news for the club has also included the Yellows revealing that as well as Romario Dunne committing himself to another season, so has versatile wide player Reece Harris.

Reece Harris is among the players revealed to have committed to stay at the club next season Picture: Mecha Morton

A club statement read: "AFC Sudbury are pleased to announce that we have retained the services of the ever versatile Reece Harris for the coming season.

"This will be Reece's 5th season with the Yellows and we are delighted to have kept the guy with the wand of a left foot for the 22/23 season.

"Reece made 38 appearances last season netting 4 times including THAT equaliser against Dartford Town."