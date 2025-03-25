In their final home game of the season, Sudbury treated a bumper Whittome Field crowd to a try-fest with 19 and 11 conversions sending basement side Bedford Athletic to a crushing 86-31 loss.

Third-placed Sudbury started at pace and scored within two minutes as the Beckett brothers combined in a move up the right wing for Austin to touch down behind the posts, giving Sam Rust the first of his eight conversions.

For the first quarter Bedford matched them score for score as they capitalised on some loose passing as Sudbury committed to playing the wide game. But as the game progressed the Blues showed they were the more organised and the fitter side.

Austin Becklett runs in the first of 19 tries Sudbury scored in their final home game of the season on Saturday Picture: Lucy Cowling

Dave Brennan holds of a Bedford Athletic player during a game which saw him score a hat-trick for Sudbury in a 86-31 home victory Picture: Lucy Cowling

Frazer Beckett made another decisive run to put Shaun Smith over and Dave Brennan secured the bonus point after 25 minutes.

Slack marking left a gap and again Athletic pounced on the opportunity from the restart.

Two more scores before half-time gave Sudbury an 18-point lead ahead of playing down the slope in the second half.

Sam Rust ended up with 26 points to his name as Sudbury beat Beford Athletic 86-31 Picture: Lucy Cowling

Henry Cowling runs with the ball as Sudbury beat basement side Bedford Athletic 86-31 at Whittome Field Picture: Lucy Cowling

The visitors initially put up a brave show, managing to score two more tries before being Suds ran riot with eight. Brennan completed his hat-trick while there were two each for Austin Beckett, Jake Sumner and Rust, who had a 26-point personal total.

Sudbury will look to confirm third play in Regional 1 South East on April 5, away at third-bottom Amersham & Chiltern.