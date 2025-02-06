AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott is confident Tuesday’s key victory at Lowestoft Town can be the start of easing the club’s relegation worries, which had snowballed for some following a barren run of form.

Ollie Peters’ 16th-minute penalty at Crown Meadow proved the catalyst for ending AFC’s 10-game winless run in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central which had seen them slide into the bottom four drop zone. Coming against their Suffolk rivals, it meant they switched places with Lowestoft to go above the dotted line.

Callum Page doubled their lead on the half-hour mark before Joe Duffy struck back two minutes later for former Sudbury assistant manager Andy Reynolds’ side.

Ollie Peters (left) and Myles Cowling (right) scored two of AFC Sudbury’s three goals in a key Suffolk derby win at relegation rivals Lowestoft Town on Tuesday Picture: Cameron Screech

But their two-goal advantage was restored within nine minutes of the second half starting via a stunning finish from Myles Cowling, allowing Abbott a more comfortable ending to a game than he had experienced for a long time.

“A win was important, I think the most important thing was obviously getting out of our run of bad results,” he said.

“I think, ultimately, our last three weeks have shown we are back to our high performance standards which in turn enabled us to take three points last night as we got back to our ruthless self.

AFC Sudbury captain Jake Turner applauds the travelling support at Lowestoft Town as they took a big three points from a relegation rival Picture: Cameron Screech

“Lowestoft performed okay and I thought they had some good spells and some good opportunities but what made the difference was that clinical edge where we finished chances that over recent weeks we haven’t, that enabled us to pick up some points.”

Although the tight nature of the table – which saw his side go from seventh to 20th over six matches – never left Abbott too concerned about a repeat of last season’s relegation dogfight repeating, he admits their latest result will provide a much-needed mental boost to his players.

And after describing Saturday’s performance in the stoppage-time 1-0 home defeat (Pennant 90+5’) to title-challenging Kettering Town as ‘one of our best performances of the season’, he is hopeful they can now get on a positive run of form as they head to mid-table Alvechurch this Saturday (3pm).

But he is far from expecting an easy ride in Worcestershire against former Premier League winner Tim Flowers’ side.

AFC Sudbury captain Jake Turner reacts to Kettering scoring the only goal of the game in stoppage time on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“We played them back in November when we were in a good form and that was a really hard-working 1-0 win, so they're going to be hungry to reverse that,” he said.

“I think we're going to have to contest with another really heavy pitch.

“And obviously we've competed against Tim Flowers' team, we know what they're going to be about. They're going to be direct and they've got a lot of athleticism, so yes, it’ll be a tough fixture. They’re on a good bit of form, having won the last three at home, but we're hungry to put a bit of form together ourselves.”

Liam Pearce drives down the wing for AFC Sudbury on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

AFC Sudbury Women ended a three-game winless run with Alex Penny’s 25-yard stoppage-time strike sealing a 1-0 home win against Ashford Town on Sunday to leave them in a mid-table sixth in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East.

Luke and Stefan Mallett’s side host eighth-placed Cambridge United on Sunday (2pm) followed by a trip to The Nest in Horsford to face fourth-placed Norwich City on Tuesday (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury goalscorer Myles Cowling lifts the ball past into the area at Lowestoft Town Picture: Cameron ScreechOllie Peters sets up for Sudbury's opener.

AFC Sudbury held their first ‘AFC Sudbury Weekend Pass’ with a £4 discount for adults watching both the men’s and women’s home games in a bid to boost attendances.

While the men’s was just above average at 383 (from an average of 338), against one of the best supported side in the division, the women’s, at 64, was down, having attracted 101 on their last league game.

Abbott said of the initiative’s first run: “I think obviously the weekend pass is an initiative organised by club members.

“I think any initiative is obviously something that we hope to be successful.

“I'm not sure in terms of stats and extra people coming through the gate, but I know it's something that the club are looking to progress with and yes, looking to hit again. So, yes, I think that support is key across the club.”

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury announced yesterday that Keith Neville has agreed to assume the position of club president in succession to Phil Turner, who stood down towards the end of last year. He will continue to head up the Vice-Presidents Club.

A club statement said: “Keith has been involved in football for most of his life as a player, official and supporter.

Keith Neville to step up as new Club President #Pitcherohttps://t.co/LnoV48qfgc pic.twitter.com/uPO4Fxc9SJ — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) February 5, 2025

“He is already well known at AFC Sudbury having taken on many voluntary roles in recent years. AFC Sudbury wish him well in his new position and know that he will make an excellent ambassador for our club.

“Keith will continue to head up the Vice-Presidents Club (the Vice-Presidents Club exists to allow former players, club supporters and those who just love the game and the club to get together and continue to enjoy being involved in the club) and this recognised role will enable him to grow our ambassadorship, get involved in a variety of ways including representing the club at various events, organising fundraising events, supporting our campaigns and continuing to offer hospitality to our guests.

“The role of Club President at AFC Sudbury is an important voluntary role which focuses on the supporters and representing the club and all our teams at home and away matches.”