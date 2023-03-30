His brace of goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win away to Gorleston took AFC Sudbury hot-shot Nnamdi Nwachuku to within two of making it his official most lethal season.

And captain Reece Harris believes the 28-year-old Nigerian’s current campaign, which has seen him score 43 times in 38 games, has already proved he is one of the very best non-league strikers in the country.

The former Reading and Colchester United trainee, who netted 44 times in 34 appearances as Coggeshall Town won promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division in 2016/17, ensured a last-gasp victory for his side at Lowestoft Town FC.

Nnamdi Nwachuku was being congratulated by his team-mates once again at the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

After stroking home a low cutback cross in the 25th minute to put AFC in front, Sudbury looked to be heading for just a point on the east Suffolk coast after Connor Deeks’ glancing header from a free kick shortly before half-time levelled it up.

But in the 91st minute Nwachuku turned that into all three on a day where Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Hashtag United finally saw their long winning run come to an end with defeat at Stowmarket Town.

The Reading-based player found a pocket of near-post space for a free glancing header to a deep left-sided cross from Sak Hassan to guide the ball down past former Sudbury stopper Jake Jessup.

AFC Sudbury captain Reece Harris was full of praise for his team-mates, including Nnamdi Nwachuku and recent additon Jayden Gipson Picture: Mecha Morton

It ensured the Yellows of their first back-to-back league wins since February 14, seven games back, and reduced the gap to Hashtag to six points with five games to go, which begin at home to the side who have just halted the latter's 21-game winning run, Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm).

“It was obviously great,” Harris said of his team-mate’s 93rd minute winner last weekend.

“To be fair I thought we started the game quite well although the conditions were a little bit tough for both sides. We went and got the goal and it was just a case of finding that second one.

“I know we had a chance where Harrison (Chatting) put one over the bar when we were 1-0 up which was one where I think if we scored that goal we would have gone on and won the game a little bit more comfortably.

“But fair play to them they put us under a little bit more pressure and we couldn’t seem to really get anything clean-cut in the second half.

“I know Stokesy (Josh Stokes) hit the bar and we had one or two other mini efforts if you like, no real attempts on target, it was just good to see Nnamdi pop up at the right time and kill them off with five minutes to go.

“It was a bit of a relief, especially knowing that Stow were beating Hashtag as well.”

The Sudbury skipper also paid testament to Nwachuku’s stunning season in front of goal, believing the numbers tell their own story with how good he is.

He said: “I don’t know what the previous stats are in the league but certainly it’s as good as there is up to the Conference, from what I’m aware of.

“I think he’s got to be the highest in all the leagues combined and fair play to him obviously it takes a lot.

“I know people will turn round and say it’s only our level and someone in the Conference prem has ‘x’ amount of goals but you’ve still got to score them and if it was that easy everyone would be doing it which they’re not.”

Like Nwachuku himself has been keen to point out this season, Harris also believes that those around him deserve a share of the credit to.

“Fair play to the team as well because a lot of the goals like Sak (Hassan) at the weekend come from great balls and again, a great finish from Nnamdi,” he said.

“He has to be in the right area and position and take the chance like any good striker will though. And long may it continue for the last seven games.”

However, Nwachuku's impressive total is not currently the highest in non-league at Step 6 or above (within the National League System) with former Ipswich Town player Brett Ptiman having been credited with 49 goals in just 39 appearances for league leading AFC Portchester in the Step 5 Wessex Football League Premier Division.

Meanwhile, with Joshua Pollard having been absent, believed to be out with an injury, Harris also praised recent arrival Jayden Gipson’s seamless introduction into the team.

Jayden Gipson wins a header for AFC Sudbury at Stowmarket Town earlier this month Picture: Mecha Morton

“He’s come in and done really well,” he said of the player who agreed to join in the summer but had been building himself up to fitness following shin splints with lower-league Takeley.

“He’s not necessarily loud, he’s just done really well slotting into the team almost as if he’s been there all the time which is good.

“He does things effectively. You’ll probably watch him and you won’t see anything standout overly over the top but he does everything like most centre-backs do quite well.”

He reads the game well and he’s not overly slow, he can shift, he’s good in the air and can win tackles and he seems to be building a nice partnership with Grimmers (Joe Grimwood) as well which is again, coming at the right time of the season.”