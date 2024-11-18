AFC Sudbury are having to adjust to losing their second top scorer in Josh Allen to divisional rivals St Ives Town after the former Luton Town man accepted the Cambridgeshire club’s approach to sign him.

Allen had a successful loan spell with the Yellows last season, joining from then Premier League outfit Luton in February and playing a key role in helping Marc Abbott’s side avoid the drop following promotion to Step 3 against the odds.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals last term, including a brace in the memorable 7-1 victory over Long Eaton United in what the club had described as ‘the great escape’ as they made up the six points taken off them following Nuneaton Borough’s withdrawal from the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central.

Josh Allen had become known for this goal celebration mimicking answering a phone call Picture: Cameron Screech

Allen had got off to a strong start to the season as a permanent member of Sudbury’s squad, scoring five league goals from 14 matches as well as firing in a hat-trick last month as AFC thrashed Walsham-le-Willows 6-0 in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

But his departure from The MEL Group Stadium was revealed ahead of the visit of Stratford Town on Saturday – a game AFC subsequently won 3-0 with goals from Ollie Peters (17’), Joe Neal (31’) and Myles Cowling (50’).

A club X post read: “We can confirm forward Josh Allen has left the club and joined fellow Step 3 side St Ives Town.

Josh Allen joined AFC Sudbury from Luton Town where he rose through the ranks with The Hatters to play in their under-23s team Picture: David Horn/Luton Town

“We would like to thank Josh for all his efforts in a yellow shirt, scoring 17 goals in 33 appearances.”

His new club St Ives currently sit two places lower in the table than Suds, who moved up a spot to 10th following their comfortable home win to close the gap to ninth-placed Stratford to a single point.

After playing out a goalless draw in Suffolk against each other, Sudbury will travel into Cambridgeshire to face St Ives on Saturday, March 29 (3pm).

Manager Abbott was approached for comment, subsequently simply confirming the move has happened as revealed on X.