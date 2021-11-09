AFC Sudbury have been hit by the news that striker Romario Dunne is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The forward, who was on the books of Manchester City during his youth, suffered a knee injury during last month's Buildbase FA Trophy tie with Cray Valley PM.

And a recent scan has revealed the extent of the damage, with Dunne having sustained a grade 3 tear of his anterior cruciate ligament.

Romario Dunne has torn his anterior cruciate ligament. Picture: Mecha Morton

It is now likely the former Braintree Town, Hadleigh United and Brightlingsea Regent frontman will undergo surgery, followed by a lengthy period of rehabilitation lasting a number of months.

Sudbury's joint manager Rick Andrews wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely gutted for the lad, one of life’s good guys. Speedy recovery mate."

Dunne has made 11 appearances for the Yellows since his summer arrival, scoring four goals in the process.

