AFC Sudbury Academy talent Shane Temple admits his trial at Sunderland could not be going any better after scoring in two U18 Premier League North matches in the space of four days.

The striker joined up with the Black Cats following a second spell at Oldham Athletic on Saturday and made an instant impression at Everton’s Finch Farm.

“In the second half Everton had a corner,” the Wickford-based player said. “It came up to me on the halfway line and I spun and took it through and hit it into the top corner from just inside the area.”

AFC Sudbury's Shane Temple has scored in both of his games for Sunderland Under-18s Picture: Mark Westley

The 52nd-minute strike made it 2-0 in a game which his side eventually won 4-3.

Temple caught the attention of the coaches once again as the lone striker in today’s season-ending Tyne-Wear derby on Newcastle’s Northumberland FA pitch.

Of his 35th-minute strike, to make it 2-0 to bottom club Sunderland, he said: “The ball came in from wide on the right and I just hit it on the volley and it went in.”

Shane Temple was credited with all four goals in the 4-2 FA Cup victory at home to Harborough Town in September Picture: Mecha Morton

It was not a happy second half for Sunderland though as they went on to lose 4-3 after an 83rd-minute own goal.

Temple is due to report for training tomorrow and Friday with the under-23s, ahead of receiving feedback. But he feels things have certainly gone well so far.

“Scoring and also going to Newcastle and scoring, as a striker I could not have asked for any more really,” he said.

The player who was credited with all four goals as AFC Sudbury beat Harborough Town 4-2 in September’s home FA Cup tie has also had trials with Doncaster Rovers, Derby County, Glasgow Rangers and Southend United since the turn of the year.

He revealed he came close to deals at both Glasgow Rangers and Doncaster Rovers while Southend, who he was with last week, are keen to see him a second time.

Temple said he had tried to get back from Oldham Athletic to play in AFC Sudbury's Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup quarter-final at Bury Town but was called in for a meeting that made the timings not work.

He does want to be able to return to play in the competition's semi-final alongside his AFC Sudbury Academy class-mates.

This afternoon Suffolk FA has revealed Sudbury will take on Ipswich Wanderers on the 3G pitch at Bloomfields, home of Needham Market FC, next Tuesday (7.45pm) – a day after limited numbers of supporters are to be allowed back into stadiums.

The same evening will see Leiston take on Felixstowe & Walton United at Badingham Road, home of Framlingham Town FC, in the other semi-final.

