AFC Sudbury winger Cruise Nyadzayo has dropped down a level to play for Mulbarton Wanderers.

Speaking to Suffolk News earlier this week, joint Sudbury boss Rick Andrews defended the recent number of comings and goings at the MEL Group Stadium following some criticism on social media.

Andrews, who took charge of the club during the summer alongside Angelo Harrop, said: “I think it maybe does look a bit confusing when someone comes in and then they’re gone but hey, we’re on a journey and we’re looking to improve in any area we can."

Cruise Nyadzayo has swapped AFC Sudbury for Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: Mecha Morton

And the squad alterations have continued this evening with the departure of summer signing Nyadzayo – formerly of Bury Town and Braintree Town.

The attacker has made 23 appearances for Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Sudbury this term and he was a key part of the side that went all the way to the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup, where they played live in front of the nation against Colchester United on the BBC.

He joins a Mulbarton outfit that have also announced the addition of midfielder Tom Matthews tonight.

Both players could make their debuts for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side at home against Ely City on Saturday (3pm).