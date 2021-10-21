AFC Sudbury's dream start to the season has continued with the news that they will play live on the BBC next month – netting the club £50,000 in the process.

The Yellows' home Emirates FA Cup encounter against EFL League side Colchester United is one of six first round proper ties that will be televised.

Colchester will make the short journey to the MEL Group Stadium on Friday, November 5, kicking off at 7.55pm.

Lewis O'Malley and his AFC Sudbury team-mates will play live on the BBC next month. Picture: Mecha Morton

The news will have delighted joint manager Rick Andrews, who told Suffolk News earlier this week: "I'd like to think that if the professional game and the FA want to give back to the grassroots game, now is the time.

"When you look at the draw and see that we're at home against local opposition – and we're one of the lowest sides left in the competition – what more could you ask for? Nothing else really stands out.

"For me we have to be one of the leading contenders to be a live fixture on TV that weekend – let's hope it happens."

Sudbury reached this stage of the competition thanks to Saturday's 3-1 victory over Vanarama National League South leaders Dartford.

It is the second time in the club's history that they will appear in the first round, having done so back in 2000/01 when they were beaten 6-1 at Darlington.

