AFC Sudbury have revealed three promising talents in their grassroots youth teams have signed for academies at Arsenal, Norwich City and Ipswich Town following successful trials.

Sophie O'Shea was the first to be recognised by a professional club with her goalscoring exploits for AFC Sudbury Under-12s alerting the radar of Arsenal Academy scouts before she suitable impressed their coaches.

She was set to feature in Ian Frost's Eastern Junior Alliance team but signed for the Gunners before a ball was kicked this season.

Members of AFC Sudbury's youth section leading the team out to play professional opponents Colchester United in the FA Cup first round proper last season Picture: Mecha Morton

Luke Ruggles is now signed to Norwich City Academy after helping AFC Sudbury U13s' to the Eastern Junior Alliance League title last season with 14 goals in 18 games.

It comes after he had spent pre season with the Norfolk Championship club.

At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper William Fletcher, who was with AFC Sudbury's U15s, had been said to have attracted attention from a number of professional clubs before recently committing to League One club Ipswich Town.

A club statement from the Suffolk club, who run a full-time academy in post-16 football and education, revealing the news of the trio said: "We look forward to watching the progress of Sophie, Luke and William and wish them the very best for the season ahead."