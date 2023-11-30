Adam Mansfield is embarking on an ‘exciting new chapter’ in his career after being named as Suffolk Men’s 1st XI head coach.

The former Suffolk skipper replaces Andy Northcote, who stood down at the end of last season due to work commitments after eight seasons in charge.

Mansfield took on the role of the county’s white-ball coach for the 2022 campaign, but returned to lead the side last season, guiding Suffolk to the semi-finals of the NCCA Trophy.

Former Suffolk captain Adam Mansfield who has been appointed head coach of the Men’s 1 st XI team Picture: Nick Garnham

The 32-year-old, who made his debut back in 2011, said: “I am grateful and honoured to be appointed head coach and am ready to embrace the challenges ahead.

“Taking on the role means the chance to lead, inspire and contribute to the team’s success on a broader scale.”

Mansfield, who plays his club cricket for Sudbury, became the county’s youngest ever captain at the age of 25 when he was appointed to the role in September 2016.

Adam Mansfield made 40 appearances for Suffolk in the National Counties (formerly Minor Counties) Championship Picture: Nick Garnham

A wicket-keeper who was able to bat anywhere in the order, Mansfield stepped down as red-ball skipper in August 2019, just two weeks after relinquishing the captaincy of both white-ball sides.

He continued to represent the county across all three formats, before stepping back after Suffolk won the Eastern Division title and then losing the play-off final to Western Division winners Oxfordshire in 2021.

Asked did he see taking on his new role as the next step in his coaching career, Mansfield replied: “Absolutely. Transitioning to head coach feels like a natural progression and an exciting new chapter in my coaching journey.

“I aim to bring strategic vision, a focus on player development, and a winning mentality to the role.”

Having worked closely with Northcote as both a player and coach, Mansfield knows that he will be a hard act to follow.

“Andy set a high standard, and I aim to build on that foundation. My goals include sustained success, player growth, and fostering a winning team culture,” he said.

Mansfield made the last of his 40th National Counties (formerly Minor Counties) Championship appearances for Suffolk in the opening fixture versus Staffordshire at Bury St Edmunds last season.