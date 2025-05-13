Suffolk can still qualify for the quarter-finals of this season’s NCCA Trophy despite Sunday’s 35-run loss to Herefordshire.

They were dismissed for 257 in reply to the visitors’ 292 all out in their Group 2 game at Sudbury.

The result leaves them second in the table with their final group game to come this Sunday versus Shropshire at Mildenhall CC.

Alex Oxley, who top-scored for Suffolk in Sunday’s 35-run loss to Herefordshire in the NCCA Trophy. Picture: Nick Garnham

Herefordshire, upon winning the toss, chose to bat first and Ollie Walker, fresh from his undefeated 108 in his side’s five-wicket win versus Norfolk the previous Sunday, top-scored with 66.

He shared a fourth-wicket stand of 76 with Alex Hinkley and 60 for the fifth with Alex Tulacz, whose 42 came from 32 deliveries.

James Rudge, batting at No.9, then smashed 57 off 28 balls (6x4, 4x6) to bolster their total to 292 all out with two balls of their 50-over allocation unused.

Matt Wareing (9.4-0-68-4) and Dan Shanks (9-0-41-3) took seven of the wickets to fall, with Suffolk’s quartet of spinners sharing the other two wickets to fall between them.

Suffolk raced out of the blocks in reply and Jack Beaumont and Ollie Burle put on 60 in just eight overs, before both were dismissed in quick succession.

George Rhodes (41 off 50 deliveries with six fours) and Alex Oxley added 45 for the fourth wicket, but at 156-6 in the 33rd over, Suffolk were struggling.

A 67-run seventh wicket alliance between Oxley and Jacob Marston (27 off 17) revived the home team’s hopes, before they both fell while only five runs were added.

The loss of Oxley (68 from 85 balls, seven fours and two sixes) left Suffolk on 228-8 and Tom Harper’s 29 off 22 balls before being last man out proved in vain.

Head coach Adam Mansfield said: “Herefordshire played well, although we didn’t bowl well. Our plans were good but we couldn’t execute what we wanted to do.

“The pitch played well in their first innings and their boys backed themselves to clear the small boundaries at Sudbury.

“At half-way we felt their total was just above par. We’d have liked to keep them to 270.”

Mansfield said poor decision-making and poor shots throughout Suffolk’s innings proved costly.

“We’ve got good enough players to not be making those mistakes. We continue to learn but we’re not a young side anymore, so it’s disappointing to make such mistakes,” he added.

“Alex Oxley and Jacob Marston played really well after a tough middle period. We felt right back in the game needing just over a run a ball for the last 10 overs, but couldn’t sustain it.

“We're still second in the group. We’ve played some fantastic stuff so far this year and a good result on Sunday will see us qualify for the quarter-finals.”