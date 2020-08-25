AFC Sudbury's FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie at Northamptonshire side Burton Park Wanderers has been selected for the BBC's opening round live stream coverage.

Next Tuesday's tie (7.45pm) is believed to be one of only two in the round to pit Step 6 opposition against Step 4. It will see the lower-league hosting side will mark their debut in the world famous competition by bidding to cause an upset in front of a live online audience via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Wanderers, who play in the United Counties League Division One, groundshare with National League North side Kettering Town at Latimer Park in Burton Latimer, where both clubs have separate clubhouses.

Under FA rules on the return of crowds released last week , there will be a limit of 150 supporters inside the ground with Sudbury having been offered just 50 tickets to sell (available along with minibus tickets by calling the club office on 01787 376213).

Isthmian League AFC Sudbury usually enter at the next stage of the competition, the preliminary round. But they were among 13 Step 4 clubs drawn out to play at the opening stage as a result of the usual qualification via league positions being unable to take place due to Covid-19 seeing the 2019/20 season at Step 3 and below abandoned.

It will be only the second time the Yellows have played in the opening stage in their history, having started at the first hurdle in 2004/05 with a 5-1 home win against Haringey Borough.

Last season saw Mark Morsley's side overcome visiting divisional rivals Felixstowe & Walton United 2-1 in the preliminary round before going out in a first qualifying round replay, following a 2-2 away draw, 3-2 at home to lower-league Deeping Rangers.

Due to the delayed start to the 2020/21 season there will be no replays in this season's competition with extra-time and then penalties used to decide who progresses to the next round.

In recent years the BBC have followed a team in the early rounds of the FA Cup via their interactive platforms, transferring their coverage to the winner, with the same set to happen this year.

It means AFC Sudbury would gain further BBC coverage in the competition if they were to avoid a slip-up in Northamptonshire, with the winners hosting either Wellingborough Whitworth or Harborough Town on Saturday, September 12.

It is not the first time a Suffolk side has had their tie chosen with Haverhill Rovers' tie with Haverhill Borough being shown via the BBC website, app and iPlayer in 2018/19.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley said: "Club exposure is fantastic. For the younger lads who maybe still believe there is a pro contract down the road by getting minutes in semi-pro football they are in the shop window.

"It will be great for us to be on the TV and people able to watch a club with young players coming along nicely."

