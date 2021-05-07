AFC Sudbury will host three county cup finals on one day later this month.

‘Super Sunday’ was held at the MEL Group Stadium in both the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, before switching to Bloomfields, home of Needham Market FC, for the last two seasons.

It is returning to AFC Sudbury on Sunday, May 23, when the finals of the Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield, the Bluefin Sports Suffolk Sunday Trophy and the Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup will be staged.

Match action from the Vets final between Woodbridge Town and AFC Hoxne at AFC Sudbury in 2018. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Suffolk FA county cup competitions manager Adrian Moye said: “This season’s Super Sunday returns in its original three-matches-on-one-day format as the finals of the Sunday Shield, Sunday Trophy and Veterans’ Cup and will again be played at the home of AFC Sudbury.

“I am extremely grateful to AFC Sudbury for being willing and able to host, and I know all of the teams will look forward to playing their final in such excellent surroundings.

“That six teams will have the opportunity to experience matches of this importance after such an impacted season is fantastic, and together with the team at AFC Sudbury we look forward to providing a welcoming and safe environment for everyone involved including spectators, pending updated guidance in line with the governments roadmap.

“Spectators will need to purchase tickets before attending, and these will be made available after the semi-finals for all three competitions on May 16.

“The Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup will be played on another date as yet to be determined.”

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said: “All of us at AFC Sudbury are delighted to be hosting ‘Super Sunday’ once again. It is just great to be playing competitive football once again.

“The very best of luck to every team taking part in what I am sure will be a fantastic day for everybody involved.”

The schedule for the ‘Super Sunday’ finals is as follows:

10am – Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield Final

12.45pm – Bluefin Sports Suffolk Sunday Trophy Final

3pm – Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Final

