Rick Andrews feels that the level of support for his AFC Sudbury side is starting to build some momentum after strengthening their grip on the title and promotion race.

The Yellows bounced back from their first league defeat of the season with a 2-0 win away at Lowestoft Town on Saturday, in a clash which pitted the top two sides in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division against each other.

The victory saw Andrews’ men open up a four-point lead at the summit ahead of hosting 14th-placed Great Wakering Rovers at the MEL Group Stadium this Saturday (3pm).

AFC Sudbury celebrate opening the scoring in Saturday’s win at Pitching In Isthmian League North Division title rivals Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley Whitlow

And while things are going well on the pitch in his first season as the sole manager of the club, Andrews has also been pleased to see the number of fans backing his promotion-chasing side on matchdays continue to rise.

“I was shocked by the support,” the Sudbury boss said. “It was really good at Lowestoft. There was plenty of chanting and all the rest of it and they enjoyed their day.

“As every player came in to their clubhouse after the game there was a cheer for them. I’m just pleased people were happy and had a good day out.

“My eldest lad who came to the game said to me ‘it’s starting to build’ and in the clubhouse with the fans there you can see it.

“We’ve had quite a few new fans, younger fans, come on board and obviously it helps when you’re winning games, but we need to build on that momentum and get as many coming to the games as possible.”

A crowd of 724 was in attendance for the all-Suffolk clash between Sudbury and Lowestoft last weekend, and ahead of kick-off only one point separated the two title rivals.

The in-form Nnamdi Nwachuku opened the scoring with his 26th goal of the season, heading home after 35 minutes to put the visitors in front.

It was an 11th consecutive game that the North Division’s leading marksman had found the target for Sudbury, while a free kick from Jake Turner on 76 minutes wrapped up the points for the newly-installed table toppers.

Chris Henderson was shown a straight red card to leave Lowestoft with 10 men in the 89th minute, as AFC saw out the win and remained unbeaten against Suffolk sides this season (P7 W5 D2 L0).

“It was a good, solid all round team performance,” Andrews said.

“I thought the first half we were quite bright for the first 15 or 20 minutes and in that period we created a couple of chances.

“We knew we were going to trouble them and it was a good game, a big gate, and I think nobody could begrudge us the three points at the end of it.”

Captain Reece Harris is back available this weekend after serving his suspension, but striker Josh Stokes (suspended) will miss out after picking up his fifth yellow card in the league last week.