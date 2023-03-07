Having securing their survival with Saturday’s 35-30 success against Hertford, Sudbury’s Cameron Greenhall is challenging his players to try and finish top of the bottom half with a final day victory at CS Stags 1863.

This Saturday’s fixture in Chiswick, west London against the side immediately below them will bring the curtain down on the Blues’ first season back at the level 5 of the pyramid in Regional 1 South East.

While they cannot now be overtaken in eighth spot, they could still climb a place to seventh if they can overturn a three-point deficit to Bedford Athletic.

Sudbury's Frazer Beckett (right) is congratulated after scoring one of his two tries Picture: Mark Westley

And head coach Greenhall is looking for his players to end his debut campaign at the club on a high ahead of looking to loftier targets next term.

“Seventh position is top of my game plan sheet this week as a bit of motivation for the lads,” he said.

“Stags will obviously want to secure their spot in the league so they will probably come out flying but we are excited to express ourselves with no pressure now.”

Cameron Greenhall delivers a team briefing on a day which saw Sudbury confirm their place in Regional 1 South East for next season against relegation-threatened Hertford Picture: Mark Westley

Reflecting on the achievement of securing survival, he said: “I never wanted to look at it that way as a survival fight because I know what the potential of the group has and I don’t feel we should be too associated with the bottom of the league.

“When we’re firing we’re probably a top three side in the league if I’m honest.

“The battle now is to find that consistency in results, I know we will always be competitive but it is about coming out on the right side of results.”

Suds headed into last weekend’s final home game a ninth-placed Hertford side only requiring a point to mathematically confirm their place in the division next season.

Jake Sumner outpaces a Hertford defender on a day which saw him score two tries Picture: Mark Westley

A penalty and a converted try saw them trail 10-0 before they found their grove with two quick tries from brothers Frazer and Austin Beckett, converted by Ben Stanton.

Jake Sumner then went on to score twice before half-time with another blistering break seeing him set up Frazer Beckett for his second inbetween with Stanton continuing to impress from the tee.

But from a 35-10 lead they put their supporters through the mill in the second half as they conceded 20 unanswered points, though they still managed to walk away with the bonus point win Greenhall had firmly targeted.

Sudbury team manager Simon Dain does a cartwheel on the pitch following a game which saw them confirm their survival in their last home match Picture: Mark Westley

“We started poorly and went 10-0 down then really accelerated into the game and scored five converted tries in 28 minutes and played brilliantly with not many errors with the ball,” he said.

“Unfortunately we got a yellow card at the start of the second half and an injury (to Sumner) that affected us a little bit.

Replacement Riley Hatcher looks to gain his side ground Picture: Mark Westley

“We didn’t have much control on the game until right at the end, conceding 20 unanswered points and didn’t kick the ball very well.

“Obviously I’m happy to get the win but we didn’t have much control in the second half.”

Centre Sumner’s injury has been described as ‘a niggle’ that should not stop him being an ever present this term.

Frazer Beckett goes over the whitewash for one of his brace of tries Picture: Mark Westley

Ben Stanton proved to be on form from the tee as Sudbury ran out 35-30 victors Picture: Mark Westley

Tommo Barry looks to break through a pair of Hertford defenders Picture: Mark Westley

“He’s the only player to have played every game and he’s been immense,” said Greenhall.

* Meanwhile, Sudbury Sapphires bowed out of the National Junior Cup at the quarter-finals stage with the ladies’ side losing 33-12.