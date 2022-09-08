Sudbury head into their final Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League match of the season with the visit of Bury St Edmunds on Saturday (11am) looking to cap off a very satisfying campaign.

That is the view of captain Paddy Sadler after the Talbots’ 146-run win at Great Witchingham guaranteed they will finish third in the 2022 table.

It was only 12 months ago the former Premier League champions in both 2017 and 2018 finished bottom of the Suffolk quartet as they ended down in ninth place.

Sudbury have enjoyed a much happier East Anglian Premier League campaign than they did last season Picture: Mark Westley

But in his first season as skipper, Sadler’s hopes they could bounce back from that forgettable campaign have been realised with only second-placed Mildenhall beating them to be the highest finisher in the county’s contingent.

He said: “We have done really well. We were always confident we had some very good players and some good guys in our sides who had under-performed last year and could improve.

“We also managed to recruit well and I was confident if we played to our potential we could be up challenging towards the top end of the table.

Sudbury captain Paddy Sadler has led his side to a third-placed finish in his first season since succeeding Adam Mansfield Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think our batting has been exceptional.

“We have scored eight centuries in the league which is a remarkable effort.

“We have taken maximum batting points in something like 10 games which has been the bedrock of our season.

“Particularly in the pink ball cricket our bowling has also been really good.

“It has been a really successful season and I am really happy.”

The challenge for next season will now be to look to improve again, but Sadler knows that will not be easy.

“I think the top two sides are certainly the best two sides in the league and deserve to be where they are,” he said of champions Sawston & Babraham and Mildenhall.

“They were the only ones that we lost to in the pink ball format.

“We just have to try and improve again but at the moment we are not looking too far ahead.

“We want to finish on a high and be able to celebrate the success of this season at the weekend.”

They will be going up against a Bury St Edmunds side who have won their last two games to climb out of the bottom three.

Sudbury’s other two Saturday sides are also set to face off against their neighbours down the A134 with the seconds needing to beat their hosts in a 12-point swing to claim guaranteed survival ahead of them.

Halstead warm-up for play-off

*Meanwhile, Mashall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One winners Halstead will conclude their memorable regular season campaign at home to Worlington on Saturday (12pm), having only lost one of their 20 played matches.

It will serve as a warm-up for when they Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division winners Fakenham visit Star Stiles in their promotion play-off semi-final next Saturday.

The winner of that contest is then due to play at Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League runners-up Wisbech Town, with champions Foxton Granta not eligible, on September 24 for a coveted spot in the East Anglian Premier League.