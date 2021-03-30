Ahead of their junior section being set to return on a new Friday night slot next month, Sudbury Cricket Club will be running their first ever girls team this season.

The club, whose history dates back as far as 1787, has a women’s side but girls who were part of their age category set-up would play alongside boys.

That is set to change this year with a place in the Suffolk Under-11s Girls League.

Sudbury Cricket Club's Quay Lane ground, which will be hosting a girls team for the first time this season Picture: Mark Westley

Sudbury chairman Louis Brooks, who will be the lead coach for the new side, is hoping it will be the start of a new pathway for girls cricket to blossom at the club.

“Only three or four clubs in Suffolk have currently got junior girls teams,” he said.

“There seems to be a lot more girls playing cricket in the last few years and they have always had to mix in with the boys.

Sudbury Cricket Club chairman Louis Brooks will be the lead coach for the new girls under-11s team in which his daughter will be playing Picture: Mark Westley

“We have still not had the final go ahead to resume yet but I am assuming by April 16 we will be able to start training.

“We are hoping to have around half-a-dozen fixtures for them.

“As previously, all new members are welcome to have a trial for a few weeks to see if they like it.”

He said the girls would continue to train with the boys but would then form a separate team for their matches.

The club runs teams from U9s to U19s but does training for as young as five-year-olds, including the ECB’s All Star programme.

For more information email louis_brooks1787@yahoo.co.uk

