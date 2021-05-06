Having started his hotel quarantine on Sunday, Sudbury’s players have one more week until overseas professional Rubin Hermann can start to influence their season.

Like their captain Adam Mansfield, the South African is a skilled wicketkeeper, meaning his arrival cannot come soon enough given the former dislocated his finger in Saturday’s home loss to Sawston & Babraham.

Chairman Louis Brooks said: “He will make his first appearance at home to Frinton on May 15. His quarantine will end at midnight on Thursday, May 13. He will get his kit sorted on the Friday and probably be training the juniors that evening.”

Sudbury's overseas player for the 2021 season has arrived in the country. Picture: Mark Westley

Of the left-handed batsman, who has played 18 first-class matches to date with Northerns’ Titans side, he said: “I have got a good feeling about him. He is so excited and enthusiastic and I feel he will fit in well.

“He has picked up a first-class contract (with Mpumalanga) in the new franchise over there.

“He is an opening batsman who was going to bowl swing for us but he will probably start as ‘keeper with Adam out.”

It will be the 24-year-old’s first taste of club cricket outside of his homeland. He has been brought in as a late replacement for fellow South African Shane Dadswell, who suffered an injury, having originally been lined up for last year.

Sudbury travel to Burwell & Exning on Saturday (11am) desperate to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat.

