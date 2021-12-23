Rick Andrews is hoping to have solved what has proved a problem position for AFC Sudbury this term after sealing the return of their academy graduate Harry Critchley.

After the now 19-year-old burst on to the first-team scene at the Yellows in the 2019/20 season, going on to make 12 appearances, former boss Mark Morsley described him as: “one of the brightest prospects I have seen in a long while”.

He subsequently went on trial at Premier League West Ham United in November 2019 before going to Championship Fulham, where he did enough to be invited back for a second week.

Harry Critchley has returned to AFC Sudbury from Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech

But while a dream move into the professional ranks is yet to materialise, Crtichley has been a valuable part of Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Coggeshall Town’s squad – having left Sudbury just ahead of the aborted 2020/21 campaign.

And with right-footed pair Ellis Girling and, more recently, Marley Andrews, having featured in Sudbury’s left-back berth along with the usually more attacking player Reece Harris this season, joint boss Andrews is delighted to have brought Critchley back.

“He is a good size, unfortunately he had left before we turned up,” he said of the player who has made 15 appearances for the Seedgrowers this term, including lining up against them.

Harry Critchley in action for AFC Sudbury in pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, just before he left the club Picture: Steve Screech

“What he will give us is natural balance. We have played a right-footed left-back for the majority of the season and there is no surprise that when we have a natural left-footed player, like we did with Reece Harris, the team looks far better.

“It is a position we have been looking to get cover on and challenge Reece and I think Harry fits that bill very well.

“He gets up and down and he’s got a great left foot. He’s got good delivery and hopefully he can hit the ground running for us.”

He added: “He knows quite a few of the players and it is nice to see players who have left for a reason are now coming back for a reason.

Harry Crirchley in action for Coggeshall Town at AFC Sudbury earlier this season Picture: Steve Screech

“It shows that the club are re-establishing themselves.”

Covid-19 issues in the opposition’s squad saw Saturday’s home league game with Brentwood Town postponed.

But the Yellows returned to action in the Velocity Trophy (Isthmian League Cup) at their MEL Group Stadium on Tuesday, exiting in the second round 5-3 on penalties to Cray Valley Paper Mills following a 1-1 draw. Michael Barrington had put the visitors into a 56th minute lead before Marley Andrews equalised less than three minutes later.

Critchley, who would have been cup-tied, took part in the warm-up with his paperwork on the move set to be completed to make his first appearance back at his former club Coggeshall on Monday (3pm).

Of the importance of the game, which Sudbury go into in sixth place in the table, looking to respond to their first back-to-back league defeats, Andrews said: “I just think people have to take a deep breath and relax.

“If I turn around and said if we win our game in hand on Stow (current leaders) and we win at home (against them), we go above them.

“Look at Canvey (previous leaders) they have lost three on the bounce now without scoring.

“Hashtag (7th) were struggling at the bottom and now they’ve put a three or four game winning run together.

“Of course we want to bounce back as quickly as possible and without making excuses we have had some big players out.”

Coggeshall are currently 12th in the table with AFC having beaten them in league and cup (Velocity Trophy) so far this season.

Restrictions permitting, Sudbury will host current 11th-placed Bury Town on January 1 (3pm).

Meanwhile, midfielder Ethan Mayhew, who came through the Yellows’ academy and made 12 appearances this season, departed for lower-league Mildenhall Town at the end of last week seeking more game time.