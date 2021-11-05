Colchester United have named a strong starting line-up for tonight's Emirates FA Cup first round tie at AFC Sudbury.

Boss Hayden Mullins has made just two alterations – both at full-back – to the side that defeated Scunthorpe United 2-1 last weekend in an EFL League Two fixture.

In come Ryan Clampin and Junior Tchamadeu, with Miles Welch-Hayes and Charlie Daniels the players to drop out.

AFC Sudbury players warming up ahead of tonight's FA Cup tie. Picture: Russell Claydon

Meanwhile, in the absence of Tommy Smith, the U's will be skippered by former Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers.

As for the hosting Yellows, they are unchanged from the side that heroically knocked out National League South leaders Dartford in the previous round last month.

As a result, goalkeeper Josh Blunkell comes back in between the posts to replace the cup-tied Alfie Stronge, while youngster Shane Temple is given the nod up front ahead of recent arrival Jake Clowsley.

In all, joint bosses Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop have made four alterations from the team that was beaten 3-0 at Brentwood Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy last week.

Sudbury: Blunkell, Keys, Harris, Turner, Grimwood, O'Malley, Nyadzayo, Frimpong, Shaw, Temple, Andrews. Subs: Adams, Askew, Clowsley, Gilchrist, Girling, Mayhew, Hipkin

Colchester: George, Clampin, Chambers, Wiredu, Skuse, Sears, Chilvers, Jasper, Eastman, Dobra, Tchamadeu. Subs: Turner, Welch-Hayes, Smith, Hannant, Nouble, McCoulsky, Kennedy, Coxe, Cooper

