As far as FA Cup debuts go it does not get much better than it did for AFC Sudbury’s 17-year-old striker Shane Temple against lower-league Harborough Town on Saturday.

A surprise inclusion from the start alongside Tom Maycock ­— ahead of established pairing Sean Marks and Freddie King ­— the academy second-year scholar’s positional awareness and precise finishing saw his side recover from 2-0 down after 28 minutes to win 4-2.

Whether all four goals, with two coming each side of the interval, were the former Braintree Town youth players – with the third having suspicions of an own goal – it produced a magical storyline in the preliminary round tie. All four goals were in the end credited to him by the club though.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate Shane Temple's goal to draw them level

Wickford-based Temple, who found out he was in the starting line-up by text message on Friday lunchtime, said: “There is a lot of competition up front so I was privileged really to start, particularly as it was my debut in the FA Cup.

“To score three or four or whatever you say, it went alright.

“I had a few tap-ins but you have got to be there to score them and every goal counts.”

AFC Sudbury's Shane Temple runs towards goal in his headline-grabbing display against Harborough TownPicture: Mecha Morton

Asked about his bold selection, manager Mark Morsley, who began by light-heartedly quipping he was a genius, said: “I don’t pick names. A year ago Freddie King was coming out here and smashing in goals and he will again.

“If we are going to continue with the process of four years of giving youngsters a chance, I want to be able to stand in the dressing room and say to them ‘if you do well enough you will keep your place’. And I’m not saying it because I want a pat on the back but I have done that for four years and I’ve done it again today.

“The boy’s good enough; he’s got four goals against a team in the FA Cup who are 2-0 up and cruising.

“But great credit goes to the staff as they made some tactical changes to get us back in the game. That is nothing to do with me, that is the coaching staff and that is what they are there to do.”

While Kane Munday and Isaac Skubich made their second competitive debuts for the club, former Colchester United professional Marley Andrews was named on the bench, despite being fit.

After some poor defending saw Harry Wakefield (15’) and Scott Money (28’) punish the hosts, Temple got them back on track with two goals inside four minutes.

His first came in the 33rd minute as he powerfully fired home a loose ball in the box while he was soon celebrating again as he swept home a cut-back from Reece Harris for 2-2.

Sudbury took the lead within five minutes of the second-half as Harris’ cross went in at the near post, perhaps off the defender rather than cleanly off Temple.

Another five minutes later and it was 4-2 with no doubt Temple was the scorer this time as from another precise low Harris ball he fired in at the second time of asking, following the goalkeeper’s initial block.

Monday’s draw saw them receive an away tie in the first qualifying round, at equivalent-level Stamford AFC to be played on Tuesday (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Girling, Munday, Holland, O’Malley, Whight (c), Hunter, Harris (Marks 59’), Temple (King 68’), Maycock, Skubich (Mayhew 73’). Unused subs: Andrews, Grimwood, Wright (GK).

Attendance: 179

Free Press Man of the Match: Shane Temple. The under-18s player showed why he was given a start ahead of more senior players with four goals.