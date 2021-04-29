Following Saturday’s trial match for Oldham Athletic it has been another busy week for AFC Sudbury Academy’s Shane Temple in his quest to join the professional ranks.

After recent spells with Doncaster Rovers and Glasgow Rangers, the Wickford-based 18-year-old has returned to his home county to train with Southend United.

Coaches at the Shrimpers’ academy, whose first team are on the brink of relegation from the Football League, have been casting their eye over the attacker since Monday.

AFC Sudbury's Shane Temple has been on trial at Southend United this week Picture: Mecha Morton

Fellow second-year scholar Alfie Adams, who played alongside Temple in Oldham’s under-18s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool, has also been lined up for a trial at Southend.

Sudbury’s academy coach Craig Power said: “From Saturday it is just waiting for feedback.

“This week Shane has been on trial with Southend and Alfie is set to go there in the next few weeks. There has also been interest this week from Sheffield Wednesday for Alfie.

Alfie Adams, pictured in action at Bury Town in the FA Youth Cup, is set to return to Ram Meadow in the county cup on Tuesday. His club have said he has attracted interest from both Sheffield Wednesday and Southend United Picture: Neil Dady

“I believe the guys enjoyed Saturday and I heard they both played quite well.”

It is hoped both will be available for Power’s side in Tuesday’s quarter-final tie of the Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup. Sudbury have been drawn at rivals Bury Town, where they memorably won 7-0 in the FA Youth Cup in December.

But Power is expecting a very different game this time around.

"I think it is probably a good draw for both teams," he said.

"Obviously Bury will be looking to right a wrong and for us it is somewhere we have already been this season and familiar with the Covid process and used to the facilities, so I think that helps.

“Lots has happened since we were last there and I would be surprised if there was a repeat of that scoreline."

The club also has its AFC Sudbury Reserves side, which is made up of academy players, in the last eight of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

Danny Laws’ Sudbury second string drew 1-1 at Bungay Town before prevailing 4-3 in a penalty shootout to set up a quarter-final tie at home to Framlingham Town a week on Saturday.

