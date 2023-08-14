A new look AFC Sudbury side once again signalled they are far from out of their depth at Step 3 as they picked up a point in an entertaining 1-1 draw at St Ives Town.

Cambridge United loanee Brandon Njoku headed St Ives Town into an 18th minute lead at the Quattro-Tech Westwood Road stadium as the hosts looked more dangerous.

But the Yellows, who had seen their crossbar then deny The Ives a second, came back into things and levelled with a set piece goal of their own before half-time, captain Jake Turner nodding home an Ollie Brown corner in the 42nd minute.

AFC Sudbury players ahead of their match with St Ives Town, their second away match in three days Picture: Russell Claydon

Missing last season’s top goalscorer Jonny Edwards, who has had his appendix out after picking up a pre-season injury, the hosts lacked a clinical edge to edge themselves back in front in the second half.

Up the other end former Ipswich Town scholar Michael Bareck fired in a thunderbolt effort that saw Oxford United loanee goalkeeper Eddie Breary make a fine low save after seeing it come through a crowd of players.

He also managed to throw out a chipped shot from Turner that landed right under his crossbar after he seemed to lose his balance.

TEAMS: @stivestownfc v @AFCSudbury - @SouthernLeague1

1️⃣ change for Sudbury from Saturday's 1-0 loss at Alvechurch:

➡️ Charlie Lewis

⬅️ Ben Hunter



Former Bury Town defender Charlie Johnson starts for St Ives pic.twitter.com/1eHNrEgtTr — Russell Claydon (@russclaydon) August 14, 2023

James Bradbrook also earned his corn in the Yellows goal, saving from Njoku from close range.

A second yellow card for right-back Josh Okpolpokpo for blatantly pulling back Enoch Andoh just outside the apex of the area after he had robbed him of possession all-too-easily saw the visitors up against it for the final nine regulation minutes.

There were six minutes signalled to be added on but Sudbury were far from just hanging on with the hard-working Joe Neal firing a couple angled efforts wide.

A draw was about a fair result on the balance of chances, with The Ives also striking the post late in the first half with a 25-yard effort from the lively Tyrone Baker.

It's a fair old throw that @stivestownfc's Aaron Smith has on him. @AFCSudbury manage to survive it and counter before it is cynically halted...yellow card to Andoh pic.twitter.com/lOJqFakGMv — Russell Claydon (@russclaydon) August 14, 2023

For Sudbury, the draw in Cambridgeshire came after Marc Abbott’s side had been reportedly unfortunate not to pick up anything from a 1-0 defeat in their first away game at Alvechurch, near Birmingham, on Saturday.

Following their opening day 1-1 draw with Barwell it means the Yellows have three points from their opening three games following promotion and go towards Saturday’s home game with Redditch United with plenty of beleif that they can compete at their current level.

See what Abbott had to say in his post-match interview with the club’s media intern Isaac Mennie below.

We grabbed @MarcAbbott26 post match after a hard fought draw with @stivestownfc pic.twitter.com/BS8k0HsL2k — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) August 14, 2023

St Ives Town: Brearey, Casey, Smith, Richens (cpt), Williams, Johnson, Baker, Hottor, Njoku, Bell-Toxtle (Harris 86’), Andoh.

Unused subs: Culkin, Herd, Hickinson, Nassuncuilo.

Booked: Ritchens (71’), Andoh (90’).

AFC Sudbury: Bradbrook, Okpolokpo, Tarpey (Oteng 75’), Turner (cpt) (Bennett 80’), Lewis, Dickens, Caley-Brown, Oluwatimilehin, Neal, Dunne (Hunter 59’), Bareck.

Unused subs: Cousens, Whitehall (gk), Bennett.

Booked: Dunne (40’), Okpolokpo (72’, 81’), (Lewis 88’).

Attendance: 255

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Joe Neal. The striker put in a real shift up top and came close to a deserved goal for this efforts.