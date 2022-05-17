Nick Miller enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon as his decade of service at Halstead Town was recognised with a testimonial match in front of a three figure crowd at the Milbank Stadium on Saturday.

The 39-year-old’s chosen good cause, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, benefited to the tune of more than £700 as his Humbugs team-mates past and present dug deep.

Blazing sunshine for the event also meant those who took to the pitch, such as his manager Mark McLean and chairman Carl Pearse, were also soon having to dig deep in another sense.

Nick Miller is given a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match at Halstead Town after emerging from the tunnel with his son Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

“It was a good, fun afternoon,” said Pearse.

“Mark picked the teams which he told me was going to be fairly mixed but as a typical canny Scot he certainly decided he would be on the winning team and I would be on the one running the furthest and hardest!

“It was a competitive game, though I can’t remember what the score was and it did get a bit silly.

Nick Miller in action for the Halstead Town side he captained in his testimonial match Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

“There was some good football played though and it was great fun.”

Miller, who joined the club under Mark Benterman and Jimmy Holder’s tenure as a 29-year-old, was given a guard of honour on to the pitch alongside his son and captained his side in the home strip.

“I think it was quite emotional for Nick,” said chairman Pearse.

“He is not a man of many words normally and when we presented him with a signed match ball and a trophy he was lost for words.

Former captain Lewis Cunliffe (left) was back in a Halstead Town shirt for the game Picture: Mecha Morton

“We raised just over £700 for the charity so it was a good day.”

The free entry match also included a non-charged BBQ with donations collected for a charity which had treated Miller’s niece.

Former captain Lewis Cunliffe was among the blasts from the past with Callum Vincent.

Halstead Town chairman Carl Pearse was left to do plenty of running after manager Mark McLean picked the teams Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

The day also saw Miller, who is not set to hang up his boots yet, join his current team-mates to be awarded medals and handed a trophy for winning the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South’s play-offs. League chairman Peter Hutchings did the on-pitch presentation ahead of kick-off.

Miller posted his thanks via his restricted Twitter account, writing: "A massive thank you to all that came to the game @HalsteadTownFC today and for everyone’s kind donations to the charity. We raised a grand total of £700 for Great Ormond St Hospital! Thanks also to the club and committee for making today such a special day for me and the family."

Thurlow Nunn League chairman Peter Hutchings presents Nick Miller with his play-off winners' medal Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

Chairman reflects on 'strange' promotion decision

Halstead learned last Thursday they will be playing in the Essex Senior Football League Premier Division following their promotion.

But they will strangely be playing in the same division as Buckhurst Hill – the side they beat in the play-off final on April 30. The Stags, who finished 27 points above Halstead in the final table, appear to have replaced Cockfosters in the Step 5 division after the latter were given a lateral transfer to the Spartan South Midalnds Football League.

Halstead Town manager Mark McLean played for Nick Miller's side Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

Pearse said: “It is strange and it is hard to have an opinion on it as I did feel for Buckhurst Hill.

“They had a great season but they did lose fair and square to us in the play-offs.

“If we had lost would we have still been promoted? I suppose we made it an easy one for the FA but it is a weird one.”

Halstead Town captain Jack Cherry is put under pressure by Jordan Palmer Picture: Mecha Morton

Halstead are set to also be reacquainted with visits to the likes of Saffron Walden Town, Little Oakley, White Ensign and Stanway Rovers next term. FC Clacton, Stansted and Clapton are among the other teams they are set to go up against.

“Looking at the teams Cockfosters was one of the furthest teams we would have been travelling too so it is not too bad and there are some good teams in there,” said Pearse.

“We have had some good friendlies with Saffron Walden and fond memories of playing Stanway, Clacton and Little Oakley so we will be looking forward to playing those teams again.”

Gary Burdett (left) and Calvin Poku track the ball Picture: Mecha Morton

Kane Gilbert (right) returned to play in Saturday's match Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

Jordan Blackwell chases after the ball for Nick Miller's winning side on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

Halstead Town players past and present came together for Nick Miller's testimonial to honour his 10 year service Picture: Mecha Morton https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/

* All our pictures are the copyright of Iliffe Media and can be purchased via our resale website and found via galleries of the date of publication in our various print titles.