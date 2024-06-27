Having left them off the back of relegation, Ryan Henshaw believes he returns to AFC Sudbury with some unfinished business – to help establish the club at the level he has always believed it belongs.

The popular centre-back earned a first ever promotion to Step 3 for the Yellows by winning the Ryman (Isthmian) League Division One North in 2015/16, but Jamie Godbold’s side were unable to avoid relegation from the Premier Division the following season.

The break-up of that team that summer saw Henshaw depart for Heybridge Swifts having chalked up more than 300 appearances for the club he joined as a 16-year-old.

Ryan Henshaw, who enjoyed a successful spell with Bishop’s Stortford, is looking forward to re-connecting with the AFC Sudbury fans Picture: Nathan Cracknell

But seven years on, in what is technically a fourth spell at AFC, off the back of a short stay with Billericay Town following captaining Bishop’s Stortford to the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division in 2022/23, he is keen to finish the job he started at King’s Marsh.

“I’ve come away from there and had some successes at other football clubs and I feel Sudbury should be at that level and competing at that level, when you look at the size of the club and the way it’s run,” he said.

“For me, I just think the fact they’re at that level and stayed up last year, it’s (now) time to build and push on and there is some unfinished business (for me) there.

Ryan Henshaw feels he had unfinished business with AFC Sudbury at Step 3 Picture: Mecha Morton

“I believe with Marc (Abbott, manager) in charge, with the way he’s talking and the way he wants to do it this year I there is no reason why we can’t have a good year at this level and see where it takes us.”

The former Colchester United and England Schools Under-18 trialist, who now lives in nearby Halstead, had a brief spell playing with Abbott when he was sent out on loan to Haverhill Rovers in his early days with AFC.

And he said the manager, as well as the club and its people he knows well, was a key factor in his return.

“He’s a top bloke and I got on really well with him.” he said.

Ryan Henshaw leaps to head home an 89th-minute winner during his time with Bishop’s Stortford Picture: Gerred Gilronan

“I had followed the club on social media and I know a few of the boys that had played there recently and heard really good things about Marc and what the club’s doing.”

He added: “Obviously it’s a club I knew very well full of very good people.

“I really just wanted to get back to a club where I enjoyed what I was doing before.

“Obviously there was something a little bit romantic about coming back to the club where it all started as well.”

Abbott takes his players, including fellow signings Myles Cowling and Ollie Peters, into their first pre-season training session on Saturday.

And Henshaw, who made 28 appearances in an injury-interrupted campaign for Billericay as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs with a sixth-placed finish in the Isthmian League Premier Division last term, is raring to get going again.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing everyone and getting going really,” he said.

AFC Sudbury football reunion

Meanwhile, with the club marking its 25th anniversary since Sudbury Town and Wanderers were merged, as well as 150 years of recorded football in the town, a reunion of former management, players, committee and partners of the three clubs is being held on July 6.

The MEL Group-sponsored event in Bures Road, Little Cornard from 4.30pm to 11pm is by invite admission only, through emailing footballreunion@melaviation.co.uk or by texting 07525 225051.